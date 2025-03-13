I have been impacted this week by the swirling and competing forces at work in the world as President Trump and his team seek to upend the national and international order. What is this all about and whom can we trust? The short answer is no-one!

Dr Jacob Norangård wrote an interesting post this week on his substack:

What caught my interest was Dr Nordangård’s allusion to the spiritual forces at work that are active in the unseen realm. The outcome of the spiritual forces and their minions, are solid outcomes like the “election” of the unelected globalist, Mark Carney, as the leader of the Canadian Liberal Party and therefore now Prime Minister of Canada. You wonder how this could have taken place but the decision was apparently made by 120,000 “members” of the collectivist Liberal Party (definitely a misnomer) who elected a man who has never been in parliament. However, he certainly has had a long-term presence in the halls of power. Dr Nordangård writes:

“With the election of banker Mark Carney as the new Canadian prime minister, one of the real masters of world power has taken a seat in the political game. His resumé shows a man with connections to almost all the important power hubs in the world. He started his career as a Goldman Sachs executive, he has been chairman of the Roundtable front group Chatham House since 2024, board trustee of World Economic Forum, governor of Bank of Canada and Bank of England, chairman of the elite banking organisation Group of 30, chairman of the Bank for International Settlements Committee on the Global Financial System, member of the Trilateral Commission, frequent Bilderberg-attendee, and the UN Climate Envoy. A super banker and a climate tzar! You could almost say that he has stepped down from the real seat of power”.

This dangerous globalist has duped the Canadian Liberal Party (and probably Canadians and Canadiennes) by promoting a policy of “keep Canada Canadian” in response to President Trump’s trolling about Canada becoming the 51st state and Justin Trudeau as the “governor” of Canada. Carney has promoted himself as a tough guy to take on Trump and Canadians, for the most part, seen to be buying the Carney “solution”, according to opinion polls. As indicated by Dr Nordangård, Carney is no Canadian nationalist but the ultimate globalist whose agenda will be to hand over Canada to the United Nations.

Dr Nordangård notes the deep connections of the globalists to the spiritual world and outlines the influence of people such as the theosophist, Alice A Bailey (1880-1949). Alice Bailey has an unusual story and it’s clear that she was quite a disturbed woman, who somehow escaped the clutches of psychiatrists of the time. She was an influential theosophist, and became part of the theosophy movement established in the late 19th century. This was a period when there was significant spiritual interest globally because groups such as the Seventh Day Adventists, The Mormons and Jehovah’s Witnesses also were established around this era.

According to Brittanica, theosophy is an “occult movement originating in the 19th century with roots that can be traced to ancient Gnosticism and Neoplatonism. The term theosophy, derived from the Greek theos (“god”) and sophia (“wisdom”), is generally understood to mean “divine wisdom.” Theosophists believe that mystical experiences provide the means of contact with the spiritual world and that: “knowledge of the divine wisdom gives access to the mysteries of nature and humankind’s inner essence”.

The links between the “election” of Mark Carney, the globalists and the work of Alice A. Bailey may not be immediately evident but Dr Nordangård has written about the links in his latest substack. It even seems that back in 1957 when Alice Bailey published her book The Externalisation Of The Hierarchy that she identified 2025 as the date when a “new world order” would be installed. We better be on our toes!

Dr Nordangård noted that:

“According to the neo-theosophical teachings of Alice A. Bailey (in the book Externalisation of the Hierarchy) the spiritual hierarchy (the “Masters of Wisdom”) will start to externalize on the world scene in 2025 to install a new world order….The Masters are said to be a highly competent group, organized into departments, to oversee and subtly guide the spiritual evolution on humanity. However, for an organisation and hierarchy ostensibly focused on consciousness, there is a surprising interest and involvement in the mundane top-level political and economic affairs on this planet.”

Dr Nordangård writes about the remarkable story of Alice Bailey and books that were “telepathically dictated” to her:

“The Tibetan” Djwahl Kuhl (who telepathically dictated 24 books to Bailey) noted that it was “essential that all aspirants and disciples throw the weight of their spiritual development and the light of their souls on the side of the Forces attempting to plan for the good of humanity, and who regard the welfare of the whole as of far greater importance than any national situation or demand.”

These are crazy guys but undoubtedly influential and it is important to understand the background and links to their spiritual world that undoubtedly is the realm of Satan.

Dr Nordangård draws the links of the globalists to the dark spiritual forces in his new book The Temple of Solomon.

Figure 1. The cover of Dr Jacob Nordangård’s new book The Temple of Solomon

The Temple of Solomon

As Patrick Wood, the world expert on technocracy, has said - the technocrats are in the ascendancy and in relation to the current tech love affair with AI, it is clear that our lives will be dominated by the technocrats (and their algorithms) for the foreseeable future. Watch out what you sign up to when you agree to online terms and conditions!

The notable thing is that behind the technocrats and their global ambitions is “the occult influences behind world affairs”, which Dr Nordangård has outlined in his new book. I suggest that every reader of the Sons of Issachar Newsletter should buy a copy of the book, which can be obtained from Dr Nordangård’s website. It is not available digitally. In this newsletter I outline a few of the ideas covered in the book so readers can have a “taste” of Dr Nordangård’s remarkable research.

The book title was inspired from a chapter in a book Cosmic Humanism and World Unity written by Oliver Reiser and published in 1975. That book is available as a pdf and can be viewed here. Reiser was closely associated with the Club of Rome and its influential book Limits to Growth published in 1972, which became the “bible” of the climate change movement. In Cosmic Humanism, Reiser writes in his introduction that:

“The present system of thought—termed a “ cosmic humanism” —is a complete world-view, a theory o f knowledge, a cosmology, and a possible universal religion. It aims to discover and formulate some o f the main principles that may help mankind integrate the world ethically, aesthetically, and spiritually, as science and technology have integrated the planet in its physical relationships.”

Any time you see a proposal for a “universal religion”, you know from first principles that it is bad. The other term that has become interchangeable with globalism and a one world religion is “sustainability”. Somehow, we have all been duped to worship at the altar of the coming “climate crisis” and therefore the need for sustainability ie global control and handing power to unseen dark spiritual powers.

Reiser and another Club of Rome acolyte were involved in what Dr Nordangård describes as a “Grand Plan to create a matrix reality with humans hooked up to satellite systems in order to manipulate higher dimensional space time”. Who said the Starlink was just about providing more reliable internet? Certainly not Elon Musk.

If you have read the paragraphs above, you may be still wondering what cosmic humanism is really all about? Well, it’s certainly not about the status quo. Reiser was thinking big and as I read about his ideas, it took me back to the Tower of Babel, a similar grandiose plan hatched thousands of years ago in what is probably modern-day Iraq (see Genesis 11).

In Dr Nordangård’s research he found out some surprising information about how “planetary consciousness” was to be brought about. The plan was achieve: “technological singularity where mankind was fully integrated into the World System with the help of brain-computer interfaces! This would open the door to interstellar communication with extraterrestrial worlds”.

This sounds crazy but succinctly describes what many of those developing and controlling the AI algorithms and technology see as their dream for the world: all of us hooked up to some type of “hive mind” to achieve collective consciousness. Count me out!

However, what could just be ignored as the crazed ideas of unstable minds, now looks technologically feasible by those with enough money, power and intellectual capacity to be a threat to us all. There are close ties with all the key groups to the Freemasons and the Masonic and Rosicrucian temples, offshoots of the Knights Templar, who masterminded the Crusades more than 1,000 years ago (1096-1099), which liberated Jerusalem from Islamic control.

Jerusalem has deep spiritual significance and was the location of the extraordinary Temple of Solomon, constructed about 1012 BC. After the fall of Jerusalem around 586 BC, the Temple fell into ruin but was rebuilt around 515 BC and this temple was destroyed by the Romans in AD 70. A rebuilt Third Temple is at the heart of the modern temple movement in Jerusalem today. Thus, the Temple of Solomon and a potential rebuilt temple have great spiritual significance for the world. Who would have guessed?

Dr Nordangård ties many of the disparate pieces together in his book and also outlines the roles of some key historical figures such as HG Wells, Julian Huxley, and the ideas of transhumanism and eugenics.

A technocratic dictatorship is a dream (nightmare for us!) of the global elite and the AI tools are now well within their grasp. It is important to understand that this great “humanitarian” project is not one that is secular but has profound and sinister spiritual roots, as outlined in The Temple of Solomon.

Dr Nordangård notes late in his book, about how all the forces of darkness come together with the likely introduction of central bank digital currencies and social credit scores:

“This is the final step into a complete scientific dicatorship. and the backbone of the cybernetic global order, that will be guided by the ‘trustworthy’ AI-systems to automatically control all processes, manage people to achieve a ‘balanced system’, and keep unpleasant truths at bay. It is the Singleton, an AI-God, and the ultimate dream of the ruling elite”.

It has made me aware that there are few “goodies” on the international stage and Mark Carney is just the latest globalist to rise up and seize power in the name of “saving” Canada from President Trump.

My tip for readers is that there is only one Saviour and you can read all about him in the Bible. In the meantime, be careful about using ChatGPT!

Articles That Caught My Attention This Week

The Strategic Genius of Taylor Swift?

You know that things are awry in the world when the Harvard Business Review (HBR), the premier publication of business aficionados publishes a case study on the career of Taylor Swift. I was so surprised, I thought I should share this vignette with my readers:

In a précis of the article by Kevin Evers in the HBR, he notes:

“You may have noticed—how could you not—that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shifted the conversation around Swift, from pop superstar to cultural phenomenon. A phenomenon that is now the grist for countless think pieces on the industry of Swift, college courses on her lyrics, a Little Golden children’s book, even profiles of her homes in Architectural Digest.

I found myself craving something that did more than capture the magic and grandeur of her career to date, something that helped explain it.

I’ve dived deep into Swift’s music, decisions, and strategies to find out how and why she keeps winning. I did this with the same respect and framing we’d put to any great innovator, or creative force, or marketing genius, or strategy guru. I saw no reason to treat Taylor Swift’s success any differently than any business icon—Jobs, or Branson, or Bezos or Musk.

And the more I tried to find the explanations for Swift’s seemingly uncanny ability to continually win, the more my fascination and enthusiasm with her career and business grew. I drew upon insights from diverse fields including art, high-performance, creativity, strategy, innovation, leadership, psychology, and more. To be sure, Taylor Swift probably isn’t tucking into Harvard Business Review for marketing strategy prior to dropping an album. “I never a single time woke up in the morning and thought, ‘You know what I’m going to do today? I’m going to go innovate some stuff,’ Swift said while accepting the Innovator Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Swift might not wake up with innovation on the brain, but she’s instinctually and preternaturally good at doing the things that HBR, and B-schools, and leadership coaches, and so many more, teach. This is an engrossing and illuminating way to enhance your understanding and appreciation for how Swift has managed to find success, sustain it, and scale it multiple times to the absurd heights it’s reached today. To give more shape to that feeling so many fans and admirers have about her—that there really is nothing like this."

Certainly Taylor Swift is a phenomenon and many people in my remote area of rural Australia, pawned their possessions to buy tickets and clothes to attend one of the Swift Australian concerts. Amazingly enough, she appeared in the Australian ski town of Thredbo in 2009 and you could have seen her perform for about $50.

There must be lessons for us all but at this stage, I can’t work out what they are!

The Slaughter in Syria - Convert or Die

Sam Faddis, a former CIA agent, always writes his substack articles with insight and inside knowledge. This week, he has written about the overthrow of the Assad regime, and warned that a proclaimed new golden age was not in the offing.

The Islamists are fundamentally as barbaric as they were in ancient days. He writes:

“In 1571, the forces of Ottoman Sultan Selim II besieged the city of Famagusta on the island of Cyprus. It was the last major stronghold in the hands of the Venetians, who controlled Cyprus at that point. After a year-long siege, the Venetian forces agreed to surrender the city. The Ottoman commander Lala Mustafa Pasha promised to grant safe passage to its defenders.



That agreement lasted just long enough to let the Ottomans inside. Then they slaughtered everyone in the city except the commander, Marcantonio Bragadin. For him, they reserved a particularly grizzly fate. They cut off his ears and his nose and toyed with him for two weeks, making him carry bags of earth around the city walls while the Ottoman troops jeered and taunted him. Then they skinned him alive and stuffed his skin with straw. That horrific scarecrow was hoisted to the yard arm of an Ottoman ship, which then sailed to Constantinople to deliver the trophy to the Sultan.

The world may have changed for many of us since then. It has not changed for jihadists. When you are waging Holy War there are no innocents. No quarter is given.”

President Bush and his offsider Sir Tony Blair had a dream of civilizing the Middle East but several trillion dollars and hundreds of thousands of deaths later, most who supported the wars at the time, have realized they were dreaming and the main outcome has been the spread of radical Islamists throughout the West.

With the overthrow of Assad in Syria, there was an attempt by the Islamists to be seen to be “playing nice” to attract Western support but in recent weeks, the extent of the targeting of minority groups has become clear. Faddis writes:

“Syria is now controlled by an Islamic terrorist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). HTS is an offshoot of Al-Qaida. Some time back HTS made a big show of announcing it was no longer affiliated with AQ. That was a PR stunt. It changed nothing. Their policies remained the same.

HTS’s leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the de facto ruler of Syria, now appears before the cameras for press events wearing a suit rather than Islamic garb. That too is a PR move for Western audiences. He is a jihadist who fought American forces in Iraq and is as dedicated to world domination as Bin Laden ever was.”

The situation is dire for the Syrian people and there looks to be no good outcome. As Faddis concludes:

“The modern day soldiers of Allah do not want coexistence any more than the Ottoman forces that overran Famagusta did. Their goal remains the same. Your choice. Convert or die.”

An Endgame in Ukraine?

Seymour Hersh is one of the most famous journalists of his era and he broke the story of the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War. I pay for a subscription to his substack because Hersh has excellent sources and always provides an interesting (if left wing) perspective. Below is a link to his column this week:

Hersch notes, in relation to the Ukraine-Russia conflict:

“In Washington, the Democratic Party leadership, having spent years ignoring the impairment of President Joe Biden, is now ignoring the increasing evidence that Russia has won the war in Ukraine. Leading Democrats in Congress have returned to the mentality of the Cold War in their contempt for and fear of Russian President Vladimir Putin. I can report that some of those involved in the on-and-off secret talks between Ukraine and Russia are convinced that the long stalemated war will soon be ended by a closely calculated division of territory that has been lost by each side in a war that Putin chose to initiate in February of 2022.”

Mr Hersh has spoken to a number of Washington insiders and there is some belief that President Trump is involved in some type of “ruse” in relation to his complaints about NATO and the NATO nations not paying their way. These people believe that Trump is closely allied with Putin and wants to weaken NATO to provide opportunities for Russia. To me, this seems unlikely. However, most of the mainstream media remains hostile to any rapprochement between Trump and Putin.

Hersh provides an alternative view from Jack F Matlock, who was a senior diplomat for the US in Russia and the US ambassador to Moscow under Presidents Reagan and GHW Bush from 1987 to 1991. Mr Matlock has written an interesting article in Responsible Statecraft. Here is what Mr Hersh quotes from the Matlock artricle:

“Finally, there is a prospect for bringing the war in Ukraine to an end. President Trump and his foreign policy team have created the conditions for a negotiated end to the war, replacing a fundamentally flawed and dangerous set of policies adopted by his predecessors including, ironically, the Donald Trump of his first administration.

“Indeed, anyone interested in peace rather than the threat of nuclear war should be congratulating President Trump. After all, if the war does end and Russia is brought back into cooperative economic relations with Europe and the United States, everyone will benefit. If the war and the attempted isolation of Russia continues, all will suffer and cooperation to deal with common problems, such as environmental degradation, mass migration and international financial crime will become impossible.

“I say this not as a Trump supporter—I did not vote for him and have been critical of most of his moves. But in regard to the war in Ukraine and relations with Russia, I believe he is on the right track. . . . I have been appalled that a succession of American presidents and European leaders discarded the diplomacy that ended the Cold War, abandoned the agreements that curbed the nuclear arms race, and provoked a new cold war which has now become hot.”

I thought that this assessment from a man with excellent credentials was worthwhile sharing. President Trump claimed before his election that he could end the war “in 24 hours”. It looks to be taking a little longer but he definitely has Zelenskyy on the ropes. Whether he can back Putin into the corner with the “information that only he knows”, remains to be seen.

The Case Against Anthony Fauci

Jeff Childers writes the entertaining and informative substack - Coffee and Covid:

His article this week highlighted the new book that has just been published titled: In COVID’s Wake: How Our Politics Failed Us.

Figure 2. Details of the new book In COVID’s Wake on amazon.com

Childers notes that the “far-left” Boston Globe ran a story headlined: “The Case Against Anthony Fauci”. The book examines how “American science and politics went wrong”. Here is a section from Childers’ essay:

“For a half-decade, we were mocked, gaslit, canceled, hounded, ostracized, and called every ridiculous name in the book by arrogant, birdbrained “science followers” who sneeringly ridiculed us for asking questions. Well, here we finally are. We were right. Conspiracy theory has gone mainstream.

But don’t hold your breath waiting for an apology.

The article’s genesis was a new book penned by two blue-blooded and blue-voting Princeton University political scientists titled, “In Covid's Wake: How Our Politics Failed Us.”

The article begins with these remarkable paragraphs:

People like infectious disease chief Anthony Fauci were doing the best they could with the information they had. They were following the science. And we got to the other side in better shape than we might have. But if there’s something comforting in this story — even a little triumphant — there’s just one problem: It’s almost completely wrong. In the book’s telling, Fauci and his ilk didn’t follow the science, they betrayed it — pressing for lockdowns even though experts had warned for years that there was little evidence to support such a drastic intervention. When they ran into dissent, they squelched it. And the people who should have held them to account — the academics and journalists charged with speaking truth to power — too often fell down on the job. The costs of the shutdowns were enormous: trillions of dollars in deficit spending to stave off economic ruin; massive learning loss, concentrated among the least advantaged children; the special pain of leaving loved ones to die alone in dreary nursing homes and emergency rooms; a further cleaving of our already divided society. And despite all the sacrifice, the United States still had a much higher death rate than other wealthy nations. At a critical moment, American science abandoned its most fundamental tenets. It forsook inquiry, it muzzled debate. And American democracy did no better. Reasonable skepticism was cast as tinfoil-hat conspiracy mongering. Twitter and Facebook and YouTube were purged of heresy. For authors Macedo and Lee, the story is clear: The pandemic was a monumental test of the American system — and the system failed.

Childers concludes as follows:

“The perpetrators of a historically destructive fraud have — so far — escaped punishment. While the media is starting to come around, the so-called experts — the architects of this disaster — are still clinging to their fictions, investing their ill-gotten pandemic proceeds, and hoping the public forgets before they’re ever held to account…..If “In Covid’s Wake: How Our Politics Failed Us” is any sign at all, it is a sign that the long overdue accounting is rising over the horizon, like the distant sails of a yet-to-be-identified ship. Justice may be slow, but it’s sailing toward us.”