I live in a beautiful part of Australia - the Snowy Mountains - far from the stress and crowds of the big city. My great-grandfather moved to this area 150 years ago and my family has been farming in the here ever since. My great-grandfather put the first trout in the Snowy River, at a time when Australia was just a series of six colonies of Great Britain. The farm was in the colony of New South Wales. A Federation of Australian States established Australia in 1901 as a country under the Crown of Great Britain, which dominated international affairs. The saying was “the sun never sets on the British Empire”.

Much has happened since the days of my great-grandfather battling the cold conditions in the Snowy Mountains and trying to eke out a living on the land, grazing sheep and cattle. Almost 20 years ago I decided to return to the farm to help my elderly parents to run the farm with the added benefit being an escape from the rat race. As someone told me once: “Even if you win the rat race, you’re still a rat”!

It is a hard life running a farm, with early starts and late finishes. Worse still, after working night and day, with the vagaries of weather and livestock prices, it is a struggle to make a profit. There are advantages though and you can feel (falsely as it turns out) that you are away from the clutches of bureaucrats and government control.

Australia and The Global Agenda

The scales fell from my eyes with the extraordinary government overreach that occurred during the COVID lockdowns that were more extreme in Australia than almost anywhere else in the world. Individual state premiers competed to see who could introduce the harshest regulations. Relatives were banned from crossing state borders, grandparents died in nursing homes alone so that they could be kept “safe” and many people lost their jobs because they refused to be vaccinated with a poorly tested and unapproved vaccine. I wondered how this country of freedom loving larrikins could have buckled under so quickly as the majority supported the draconian actions of government to keep us all “safe”? The answer turned out to be that there was a global agenda afoot that had been hiding in plain sight for at least 100 years. After listening to Patrick Wood interviewed by James Delingpole in November 2020 - listen to this link, I realised that what we were experiencing was one of the steps of “technocracy” - essentially a dictatorship, with energy as the currency and the world run by scientists and engineers.

I highly recommend Patrick Wood’s book: Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation published in 2014 to gain further insight about a movement that commenced in the 1920s and drew many supporters in North America in the 1930s. Elon Musk’s grandfather had a prominent role in early days of the Technocracy movement.

Figure 1. Cover of Patrick Wood’s book Technocracy Rising published in 2014.

Since having my eyes opened to the intentions of the globalists and the “New World Order”, I have been keeping a close eye on the global agenda, most clearly evident through the ongoing activities of the United Nations (U.N.).

Climate Change and the U.N. 17 Sustainable Development Goals

Since the Rio Earth Summit in 1992 (see Figure 2 below and note the gender diversity!), there has been a relentless strategy to move the world toward an energy shutdown to “save the planet”.

Figure 2. Photo of world leaders at the Rio de Janeiro environment summit in 1992. I wonder what the woman thought?

This year is the 30th annual conference held by the U.N. (the meetings are called COP) to deal with climate change. It will take place in Brazil at a location that seems to involve substantial tree clearing so that the “green” energy buses and vehicles can take delegates to the conference site. The COP conference is likely to be held without the U.S. because President Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. You never know though - :President Trump may turn up to give the attendees some “counselling”.

A fake climate crisis has been used to try to gain global control and undoubtedly, after the success of COVID-19 as a tool for control of the movement of people, another “pandemic” will arise in the not too distant future. The climate alarmists were excited about the reduction in CO2 with everyone shut in their homes during COVID-19.

Early last year I wrote a post about the danger of the U.N. and the Summit of the Future that was held in New York late 2024.

The U.N. had developed various “policy briefs” that I outlined over a few issues of Sons of Issachar in early 2024. The briefs were almost impossible to understand but a common theme was: “give us more control and all will be well”.

The Snowy Monaro Regional Council and the U.N.

Having moved from the city to rural Australia and thinking that I had escaped the clutches of the global collectivists and their 15-minute cities, C40 cities and the Climate Mayors, I was staggered last week to be presented, as an elected local councillor, with the draft 2042 Snowy Monaro Community Strategic Plan. Of course, it is fanciful to pretend in any way that you can write a plan that goes out until 2042 but our council has attempted to do it.

The plan appears to have been written by an AI random phrase generator and is full of terms such as: “welcoming, diverse and inclusive community”, “vibrant and prosperous”, “resilient infrastructure”, “contemporary leadership”, “optimise our asset management” etc.

Figure 3. Title page of the draft Snowy Monaro Community Strategic Plan 2042

The graphics are nice and the best part of the plan is the title page. However, the plan is a complete travesty of a useful plan and has been based on a survey of just 3.2% of the local population. However, even that is an inflated figure because reading further (see Figure 4), it included children’s drawing sheets, 143 who attended pop up sessions and 292 regional wellbeing responses. Only 254 people completed surveys and 139 contributed to discussions - just 1.8% of the population. It looked to me as though there had been a predetermined agenda for our community strategic plan.

Figure 4. Participation rate of those in the local community who contributed to the 2042 plan. Just 254 people out of a population of 22,132 provided written feedback. This also was not done with any appropriate statistical sampling and so had bias from those in the community who wanted to contribute to the plan.

As I read through the 35 page plan, I became even more alarmed to find that somehow our council had become linked to the U.N. 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). One whole page of our remote council’s plan demonstrated how we are aligning with the 17 SGDs of the U.N. These goals of the globalist cabal have no relevance to our small rural community but the fact that these appeared in our planning document demonstrated how effective the U.N. is in pushing their agenda down to even small regional areas.

Figure 5. Page 15 of the Snowy Monaro Draft 2042 Community Strategic Plan demonstrating that residents of the Snowy Monaro are “responsible global citizens”.

I realised that many of the phrases used in the plan came straight from U.N. documents and that those responsible for writing the documents had drunk the U.N. Kool-Aid. I am lobbying hard to have references to the U.N.’s 17 SDGs removed from our community strategic plan but most local people don’t understand and don’t care. The Secretary General of the U.N., in promoting the 17 SDGs, called for: “inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism to better respond and deliver for the people and planet and to get the world back on track by turbocharging action on the Sustainable Development Goals”.

Who knows what this means but it is not good. I doubt that I could find one person in our rural community who could explain “inclusive, networked and effective multilateralism”. Mind you - I don’t think that I could find anyone in the world who could explain this mind-numbing phrase.

When you see problems in government entities like local councils, you assume that it is just ineptness ie “cock-up”. The alternative viewpoint is that it is a conspiracy. We are all attracted to the idea of conspiracies but most commentators support the fact that “cock-up” is more common than “conspiracy” - see this link. Another version of this idea is that called Hanlon’s Razor. Brittanica states:

“Hanlon’s razor, (is an) adage attributed to American writer Robert J. Hanlon that states, “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.” As a heuristic reasoning tool, the statement is a reminder to give others the benefit of the doubt by considering alternative explanations for their actions rather than assuming that they intend harm.”

In the case of our local council, I am certain that the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals turning up in our 2042 strategic plan isn’t some mistake or random action. It confirms my belief that there is a conspiracy at work with the globalists seeking control, even in remote communities. Someone has inserted the 17 SDGs into our plan and it certainly isn’t benign. There is a conspiracy and I will know for sure when I attempt to have the UN SDGs removed from our community plan and discover that it is not possible.

Figure 6. Page 18 from the Draft Snowy Monaro 2042 Community Strategic Plan demonstrating links from our community to the 17 SDGs.

We need to be both alert and alarmed about the cunning actions of the globalists, infiltrating their agenda into remote communities that are unaware that the aim is to take independence and freedom away, as we are linked to a technocratic agenda.

I will continue to battle and fight in my own small way to see if I can keep the U.N.’s hands off our rural community.

Stories That Caught My Attention This Week

Collateral Damage: What the Untold Stories From the COVID-19 Pandemic Reveal About Human Rights in Australia

Australian authorities went “the whole hog” in locking down and locking out people in Australia. QR codes appeared on shops, restrictions were implemented to ensure people didn’t leave their houses, hospitals were shut down from routine consults because they were waiting for a COVID patient onslaught that never came, masks were required and families were brutalised as elderly parents were prevented from seeing their children and grandchildren, even if dying.

The Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), a left-wing official government body that focuses on protecting non-existent “rights”, remarkably has done an important piece of work, just published.

Figure 7. Title page from the study undertaken by the Australian Human Rights Commission into COVID-19

The study (see the title page-Figure 7) can be downloaded from this site and has very useful information about a survey and feedback obtained by the AHRC. Here is how the AHRC outlines the background to the study:

“This report by the Australian Human Rights Commission tells the stories of Australians who were impacted by Australia’s COVID-19 pandemic response measures and asks how human rights can be better safeguarded during future emergencies. It followed consistent public requests to examine infringements on human rights that arose from the pandemic and ensuing emergency response.

The findings are intended to inform the Commission’s advocacy for the human rights of all Australians to be considered in planning for future emergency and disaster responses.

This report summarises extensive engagement undertaken by the Commission between 2024 and 2025. Beginning with a desktop review of relevant literature (including academic articles, reports, Commission materials, relevant inquiry reports and newspaper articles), this project was a multi-phase study which engaged thousands of Australians from around the country.

This project undertook:

A quantitative survey of 3,032 Australians from every state and territory aged over 18. Surveys were conducted from 24 May to 7 June 2024.

An online story submission portal, known as the Your Story Portal, which as open from 16 May to 30 June 2024. It received more than 2,300 story submissions from people over the age of 18.

56 targeted stakeholder interviews/workshops with impacted groups, advocates and subject matter experts.”

The AHRC summarises the main findings that I have quoted below. One of the alarming parts of the survey was that 74% of people agreed that: “The greater good of the community should always be considered before individual rights.” It appears that Australia is moving toward a collectivist future. The government fear campaign with COVID-19 will have a long-term impact and strengthened community support government overreach.

The AHRC also did not really enter the challenging political arena regarding the forced vaccination of people even though forcing an experimental vaccine on workers was clearly an infringement on human rights. However, overall the report raises some critical issues that may be important for governments in the future.

Key findings from the AHRC Study

The majority felt that people generally acted for the greater good of the community during the pandemic, and people largely felt a responsibility to follow public health guidelines, although there were substantial pockets of dissent particularly in relation to enforced wearing of masks and mandatory vaccination.

Around 3 in 5 agreed that the Australian Government did a good job in handling the pandemic, and that their state or territory government took appropriate steps. However, those in Victoria were least likely to agree with either of these statements.

Overall, around 2 in 5 people said their experience during the pandemic was ‘neutral’ on balance, around 2 in 5 said they were disadvantaged by the pandemic. 1 in 5 said they benefited on balance.

As might be expected, those more likely to feel they benefited were working full time, able to do their work from home, and did not lose income during the pandemic. In contrast, those who were more likely to feel disadvantaged were doing part-time or casual work, particularly in hospitality or tourism, and were unable to do their work from home.

The report states that: “The fear of catching COVID-19 and/or long COVID was overwhelming for many.” This fear was deliberately stoked by governments and was part of a strategy to create dependency on government. Laura Dodsworth outlined how fear was created by the United Kingdom government in her book A State of Fear.

The AHRC has provided a helpful report and I recommend reading it. In the final section of the report there is a section titled: Guiding Principles and Lessons Learnt on p 126 and I have included the key points below:

“Human rights are not an afterthought; One-size does not fit all; Emergency measures must always be proportionate; Balance risk with compassion; Effective communication is essential; Local knowledge creates better results; and Recovery planning can’t just start after the emergency.”

I have been surprised that most people do not want to discuss or deal with the extraordinary overreach by governments during COVID-19. It is a type of collective amnesia or perhaps we all just want to live in denial. The AHRC report is helpful in providing real data about people’s experience in Australia with the COVID-19 government overreach. It would be nice to think that this was just a “one off” event but the level of coordination internationally, the intentional fear campaigns and the assault on basic rights appeared to be something more sinister.

If you are a conspiracy theorist, when combined with the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, you could make a case for a plot against humanity!