For more than fifty years, the World Economic Forum has stood as a kind of high place — a gathering of kings, merchants, and scribes — proclaiming the inevitability of a global order. Under the long stewardship of Klaus Schwab, himself shaped by the cunning of Henry Kissinger, Davos became a catechism: borders softened, industries dispersed, sovereignty redefined as cooperation, and nations urged to “walk by faith” toward net zero and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

For a generation, the WEF chorus was disciplined, and the dissent frozen out in the Davos cold. Yet, the Bible reminds us that there are moments when the watchmen see the storm before the city hears the thunder. Davos 2026 may come to be remembered as one such moment — when the old hymns faltered, and the congregation realised not everyone was still singing. However, I have a feeling that the global high priests are simply regrouping and waiting for the end of the Trump era.

The rupture with the U.S. became unmistakable at the WEF when U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spoke plainly — not in abstract language, but of borders, work, and allegiance. “Sovereignty is your borders,” he declared. “You’re entitled to have borders.” A nation, he warned, should not offshore its medicines, its semiconductors, or its industrial base until it is “hollowed out beneath you.” Nor should it make itself dependent on others “for that which is fundamental to your sovereignty — and if you are going to be dependent, it had better be your best allies.”

Lutnick went further, naming the unspoken heresy at the heart of Davos orthodoxy: “Globalisation has failed the West and the United States of America.” It was, he said, the very model the WEF had championed — “export, offshore, far-shore” — and it had left workers behind and created dependency. His warning on net zero cut deeper still: a Europe racing toward decarbonisation without battery manufacturing was not saving the planet, but choosing subservience — “deciding to be dependent on China.” The reaction was visceral. His speech at a private dinner was booed, and the crème anglaise, apparently curdled. A senior European central banker walked out. Shock therapy had done its work.

So — is globalisation out? Of course not. It is merely being re-formatted, stripped of its softer language and revealed for what it has always been: a contest of power conducted through supply chains, capital flows, energy systems, and regulation.

This reality was implicitly acknowledged in the much-lauded — if almost impenetrable — Davos address by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Beneath the managerial prose lay a simple message: that the so-called “middle powers” must bind themselves together to resist the coercion of larger, more assertive states. In Carney’s telling, the answer to great-power rivalry is not a return to sovereignty, but deeper coordination — shared standards, pooled resilience, collective discipline — a “rules-based international order” counterweight to what he cast as the emerging age of geopolitical bullying.

Yet this, too, is a confession of sorts. For all its talk of cooperation, Carney’s vision concedes that the old promise of globalisation — that open markets would dissolve power politics — has failed. The strong still coerce. The weak still comply. Stephen Miller, a senior Trump advisor, put this very clearly in an interview with Jake Tapper of CNN. Miller said:

“We live in a world … that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world that have existed since the beginning of time.”

Middle powers are now urged to survive not by independence, but by clustering together in carefully managed alignment. It is a vision of order without anchors, sovereignty without borders, and resilience without self-sufficiency. The Sons of Issachar might recognise the moment for what it is: not the end of globalisation, but but perhaps the end of collectivist consensus— and the unveiling of a system now struggling to hold together as the age of “agreed” consensus gives way to something far more elemental- raw power.

The Invisible Coup

This is the terrain into which a new book by Peter Schweizer: The Invisible Coup now arrives. There is a short podcast where Mr Schweizer talks about his that readers can access via this link.

Peter Schweizer is not writing theology , but anatomy — tracing how power is exercised quietly, and a global agenda for change is coordinated. Read alongside Davos 2026, Schweizer’s thesis feels less like provocation and more like diagnosis. When the guardians of the system bristle at plain speech, and when sovereignty itself is treated as a dangerous idea, the Sons of Issachar would do well to ask: what season are we in — and who truly benefits from the order that is now being defended so fiercely?

The Invisible Coup has just topped the New York Times bestseller list and I have been reading the book this week so that my readers could have a summary and overview. Even if you live outside the U.S., the book is important because it is clear that the same strategies are being used in many countries of the West.

Mass Migration as a Tool of Subversion

In his introduction, Mr Schweizer sets the scene in Los Angeles, but it could be a scene from any Democrat-controlled U.S. city.

A haze of smoke drifted across the street, where masses of protesters inciting violence waved foreign flags in the breeze. This was not a battle scene from a distant war, but Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles, and the defiant crowd waving Mexican, Salvadoran, and Palestinian flags was confronting a line of local and federal law enforcement officers.1 Similar scenes had been playing out across the United States, from Texas to New York, in recent months, as organized activist groups confronted not just the flesh-and-blood US officers called in to enforce immigration law, but, in fact, the American system of law and order itself, under foreign colors, for personal political purposes. On the surface, these scenes painted a jarring picture of the consequences of an open-border policy. However, a deeper look exposes something far more alarming: the weaponization of mass migration as a tool of subversion against the United States by foreign governments and organizations, as well as their domestic allies. As we will see, the LA and other violent protests were encouraged by foreign governments.

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. xi). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The central story of the book is that the invasion (around 20 million illegal immigrants) of the U.S. during the Biden years was controlled and manipulated by various foreign governments: China, Mexico and Palestine-supporting Muslim countries.

Mr Schweizer is a supporter of immigration and he is a child of Swiss immigrant parents. However, his basic thesis is that the immigration of yesteryear that established the U.S. in all its diversity, is not the immigration of the past decade or two. There is a sinister underside that almost certainly also applies to the U.K., Canada, Europe and even Australia. He notes:

“……foreign entities, both hostile and so-called friendly governments, as well as radical overseas movements and terrorist groups, are using the American tradition of welcoming immigrants against us to subvert our country. They are aided and abetted by domestic forces who help them either because they share their goals or seek an expedient political benefit. Half a century ago, people immigrated here to seek the freedom and opportunity that only America could provide. Today, mass migration is increasingly engineered to promote malevolent agendas against the United States, including the creation of powerful political networks inside our country designed to undermine us.”

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. xii). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Mr Schweizer has provided strong evidence in his book for his hypothesis which is well stated in the introduction of his book:

“The flow of people across the US border is not just a matter of immigration, economics, and crime. It is organized political subversion, with people being wielded as tools to undermine our country’s sovereignty. Traditionally, immigrants come to a new country to live and worship as they choose while embracing the norms of their host country. But now migrants are being steered to unravel the fabric of society and the culture that has welcomed them.”

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. xiv). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Mr Schweizer notes that as far back as 1974, the Algerian President, speaking at the U.N. declared that migration would be used to conquer the West and that “victory will come to us from the wombs of our women”. Mr Schweizer points out later in his book that China has organised a million or more women to come to the U.S. and have their babies who are then U.S. citizen. Now, reproductive technologies are being used to intensify this campaign. At some time in the future, these U.S. “citizens” will have the right to vote.

Foreign governments and domestic actors inside the United States see migration as a strategic force to transform American government, culture, and values. As we will see, their strategy is intentional, openly expressed, well developed, and has been adopted by so-called friendly governments like Mexico, as well as hostile powers like China. Aided by partisan political actors inside the United States, the goal is to transform America and trigger a cultural revolution. Facilitating migration to the United States is only the first step, and the one that receives all the attention. Once migrants are in the US, foreign governments, political movements, and their domestic allies here work hard to keep them from assimilating and craft them into radical political change agents.

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. xvi). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Mr Schweizer provides good evidence for his introductory statements in each of the book chapters. He notes the “reconquest” of the U.S. by Mexico and the Mexican government’s role in organizing militancy. Democrats in the White House at the time of President Clinton saw the opportunity for illegal Mexican immigrants to be given citizenship with a resulting “harvest” of Democrat votes. This is the play book that has continued as Democrat administrations have encouraged increased illegal immigration, culminating in the veritable “invasion” during the Biden years.

China and Birthright Citizenship

Mr Schweizer highlights the way that China has used birthright citizenship - babies born in the U.S. and its territories are automatically U.S. citizens. He notes the way that the U.S. Territory of Saipan has been used for “birth tourism”.

This New Year’s baby was born in the US territory of Saipan in the Pacific. More than 70 percent of the newborns in Saipan have PRC birth tourist parents who utilize the territory’s forty-five-day visa-free visitation rules and the “Covenant of the Northern Mariana Islands” to guarantee that their children will have American citizenship. That little child’s parents are two of many who are taking advantage of America’s birthright citizenship policies, based on an interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution. How many is anyone’s guess. Birth tourism is a massive business in China alone, but how many such births are we talking about? No one really knows, least of all the US federal government, which does not directly track birth tourism.

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. 77). (Function). Kindle Edition.

There are at least 100,000 Chinese babies being born in the U.S. each year and these babies are quickly taken back to China, ready at some time in the future to assert their U.S. “citizenship”. This practice has been in place, encouraged by the Chinese government, for decades. Now, surrogacy is being similarly used by wealthy Chinese as well in what Schweizer has described as a “surrogacy baby mill”.

Mr Schweizer outlines the central philosophy behind this Chinese “conquest” as a new “civilizational model”:

The Chinese Communist Party views itself not simply as a competing power, but as a superior civilization that must vanquish the decrepit, corrupt, and evil West. Just as the Mexican elite loathes key elements of Anglo-Saxon America, so too does the CCP. Jin Fenglin, a professor at the Central Communist Party School, the philosophical rudder of the CCP, says Western civilization only thrived because of “the brutal economic plundering of Africa, [North and South] America, Asia, and other countries,” and that the success of the United States is “inextricably linked to the long prevalence of a new model of slavery.” Beijing rejects the current system “based on Christian civilization, with individual rights as the starting point” and instead developed a superior civilization to “counteract, oppose, and transcend the Western civilization hierarchy,” says Jin. President Xi himself casts the CCP not just as a form of government but as “a new model of civilization.”

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. 83). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The U.S. has unwittingly encouraged the Chinese strategy through what is known as the EB-5 visa - a visa program designed to encourage investment in the U.S. It was promoted in 1990 by someone who was probably a Chinese agent and enabled anyone who lived overseas and who invested US$1.05 million and created at least 10 American jobs to be given a green card to live in the U.S. While the visa program was meant to encourage international investment, 90 per cent of the applicants come from China. Most of the applicants do not live in the U.S. but live in China. Mr Schweizer notes that there has been significant Chinese political influence and corruption associated with the EB-5 visa program as money from China is injected into political campaigns.

The Chinese infiltration into the U.S. is multi-pronged and Mr Schweizer notes:

In August 2020, the FBI issued a classified internal information report concerning Chinese efforts to shift the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden. According to the internal document, “the Chinese government produced a large amount of fraudulent US driver’s licenses that were secretly exported to the United States which would allow tens of thousands of Chinese students and immigrants sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party to vote for US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, despite not being eligible to vote in the United States.”

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. 101). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The naivety (or corruption) within the U.S. bureaucracy knows no bounds and incredibly, the U.S. helps to train Chinese pilots for the People’s Liberation Army.

The People’s Republic of China has a pilot problem. Beijing needs five thousand pilot cadets every year to meet the demand for both military and civilian pilots. Because the Chinese military tightly controls the country’s airspace, it can domestically produce only about 1,200 pilots a year. So, Beijing quietly erected a system to train three thousand of them a year in the United States. Across the US, at least sixteen flight schools, operating out of taxpayer-funded airports, are training Chinese cadets—sometimes without disclosing their foreign military ties. They do so by sending future military pilots to the United States posing as civilians to learn how to fly.

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (pp. 103-104). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Civilizational Jihad

Islamists also have been exploiting the U.S. to bring about “Civilizational Jihad” through a strategy that has been outlined by the Muslim Brotherhood in a memo as far back as 1991.

The strategic goals memo specifically addressed the “Civilization-Jihadist Process” for using migration as a weapon of subversion. Members “must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated, and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.” In the memo, Akram dictated the stages for achieving victory, including immigration, advocacy, consolidation of the Islamist movement, and, ultimately, the destruction of American civilization.

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. 119). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Undoubtedly, a similar strategy can be observed across the wider West, as Islam advances its presence within societies marked by cultural and civilisational fatigue. In Texas alone, multiple mosques are being built each month, accompanied by the establishment of Muslim-only communities across different regions of the state.

Mr Schweizer quotes the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood whose philosophical position is direct opposition to the values of the West.

“Today the Muslims, as you know, are compelled to humble themselves before non-Muslims, and are ruled by unbelievers. . . . Hence it has become an individual obligation, which there is no evading, on every Muslim to prepare his equipment, to make up his mind to engage in jihad, and to get ready for it until the opportunity is ripe.”

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. 120). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The West has been naive in welcoming “refugees” who have a core philosophy opposed to the the values of the West. However, politicians seem unable or unwilling to stem the immigration flow.

Islamists have long viewed immigration as a weapon to deploy against the West. “One of the goals of immigration is the revival of the duty of Jihad and enforcement of their power over the infidels,” declared Abu Basir, a radical Islamic scholar. “Immigration and Jihad go together. One is the consequence of the other and dependent upon it. The continuance of the one is dependent upon the continuance of the other.”

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (pp. 120-121). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The scandal of the day-care centres and rorting of the welfare system in Minnesota is an example of how the good will of the West is being used against it. Mr Schweizer notes that being dependent on public funds is seen by Muslim leaders as virtuous because it is a form of “jizya” - a tax placed on non-Muslims for the benefit of Muslims.

There is a well-organized and funded network of Islamic influence throughout the U.S., as Middle Eastern oil money is used to support a range of strategies, including tens of thousands of Muslim students on U.S. campuses and huge Middle Eastern financial support for university Islamic centres at major U.S. universities.

The political influence of Islam in the U.S. can be seen with the extraordinary rise to power of the Muslim New York Mayor and the alliance that was created with “progressive” groups that are in effect, communist.

“The political rise of Zohan Mamdani in New York politics is emblematic of radical Islam’s political network in the United States. His parents have ties to radical entities in the Middle East; his mother received millions in financing for her film projects from the government of Qatar. Mamdani was a politically inexperienced rapper who caught the attention of radical Islamists in part because of a rap song he performed in 2019, about his “‘love’ for the ‘Holy Land Five,’” the five men convicted for gathering $12 million for the terrorist organization Hamas. At the same time, he embraced the American progressive movement through the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), having attended his first meeting in 2017 and then working with local candidates tied to the DSA.”

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. 131). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Mr Scweizer documents a range of elements to support the idea of Islamic dominance through political funding, alignment with the political Left and R-1 visas that allows mosques and religious bodies to bring in “religious workers” to the U.S.

Conclusions

When you consider all the elements that Mr Schweizer describes, there is nothing less than a clever pyramid scheme designed to bring about the gradual overthrow of the West. There is even strong support even within the mainstream Christian churches who see “mass migration as a mechanism for radical social change”.

There has been an attack on the U.S. from several fronts: from the southern border to China and to the Middle East. There is a shared philosophy to some degree and a systematic approach to ending U.S. dominance via a communist-Islamic alliance. This alliance is on shaky ground and in due course, the “infidels” will find themselves tried by Sharia courts.

As I read The Invisble Coup, I realized that the extent of the immigration coup was so vast and had so many elements that it seems impossible to defeat. Nonetheless, Mr Schweizer proposes a range of solutions that I have summarised below:

Ban the practice of dual citizenship; Rigorous vetting of immigrants and refugees including “ideological scrutiny”; Ban political donations from non-citizens; Ban birth tourism and surrogacy as a pathway to citizenship; Expel diplomats and close embassies that engage in political action in the U.S.; Enforce laws that restrict foreigners and foreign organizations in U.S. politics; Review student visas because these “students” may be working against the U.S.; Better congressional oversight of the process for U.S. citizenship;

The Invisible Coup finishes with a call back to the Founding Fathers and the U.S. Constitution:

“The preamble to the Constitution reminds us that “We the people,” through our elective representatives, have a fundamental right to maintain our sovereign “Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility . . . promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” This includes our right to choose new citizens based on their good character and commitment to our constitutional rights.”

Schweizer, Peter. The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon (p. 202). (Function). Kindle Edition.

I recommend The Invisible Coup to Sons of Issachar readers. This brief overview can only sketch Schweizer’s argument; it is the accumulation of detail that gives his case its force, pointing to a disciplined but largely unseen transfer of power — a quiet coup not only underway in the United States, but increasingly evident across the wider West. The danger, he warns, is not immigration itself, but an organised process that has abandoned integration, bypassed democratic consent, and no longer assumes that the nation it is reshaping is meant to endure.

“Those who do wickedly against the covenant he shall corrupt with flattery; but the people who know their God shall be strong, and carry out great exploits.” Daniel 11:32