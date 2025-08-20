A friend recently told me that he thought that President Trump may be the antichrist. However, I don’t think that President Trump is the antichrist because from all my biblical study, the antichrist is not a funny type of guy! I find myself entertained and amused by President Trump every day, even though most of the issues he is dealing with are very serious.

If you can step back from your bias (most people I talk to are horrified by Trump), at heart President Trump is an entertainer and we have now had the Trump reality show running for ten years. The show seems to have changed recently because his opponents in the European Union have now become supplicants, with many trying to develop the skills of “Trump whisperers”. It does seem a very tricky job to become a “Trump whisperer”, and a bit like being a “horse whisperer”, things can go dramatically wrong if you make a wrong move or are demonstrably fake. This leads me to the Alaska Accords held late last week in Anchorage.

The Alaska Accords - “Pursuing Peace”

I read dozens of articles before and after the summit between Presidents Putin and Trump and most were very negative about any positive outcomes. Trump was always depicted as an ingenue and Putin as a cunning and evil dictator.

As far as the media were concerned, Trump was out of his league and this was reflected in most of the newspaper headlines after the meeting. These included: “How Putin Outplayed Trump”; “Trump and Putin Didn’t Make a Deal but Putin Still Won” and “Vladimir Putin the Only Winner Out of Half-Baked Alaska Summit”. I suspect that many of the headlines were written in advance and Trump’s ability and skills are always underestimated.

President Trump is not like any of the other U.S. presidents who have an advance party hammer out details of a deal and then the president arrives for a ceremonial signing of what has been agreed. Trump likes to do the negotiations himself and has been very successful in his recent dealings with many countries, including the U.K. and E.U.

As he held court at his Scottish golf course in late July, U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and E.U. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were invited into his Scottish “castle”, and simply fell into line.

I particularly enjoy this rework of the news conference with Trump and von der Leyen by the Diaper Diplomacy team, in relation to wind farms:

Many people forget that Trump’s friend and special envoy Steve Witkoff has visited Moscow five times this year and his most recent meeting on 6 August lasted more than three hours. Undoubtedly, Trump was well informed about Putin’s intentions and his “non-negotiables’. Nonetheless, the Anchorage summit went ahead there were some interesting optics.

Much negative comment has been made about the red carpet being rolled out for Putin and President Trump clapping as Putin descended his aircraft stairs. However, from Trump’s viewpoint, he was simply being respectful and increasing the chances of success in negotiation. President Trump is a highly skilled negotiator and has used tariffs very effectively, to advance U.S. interests with benefits for the U.S. economy even while most pundits were forecasting disaster.

We have all become familiar with President Trump’s style but President Putin’s style is unfamiliar in the West. His remarks after the summit meeting were significant and well structured, while President Trump’s remarks appeared to be “off the cuff”. I have included a few of the translated remarks from Putin’s speech that I thought significant:

Neighbourliness - “I would like to thank once again my American counterpart, for the proposal to travel out here to Alaska. It only makes sense that we've met here, because our countries, though separated by the oceans, are close neighbors.”;

Common heritage and history - “It's also important that Alaska has to do with our common heritage, common history between Russia and the U.S., and many positive events have to do with that territory. Still, there is tremendous cultural heritage, back from the Russian America, for example, Orthodox churches, and a lot of- more than 700 geographical names of Russian origin. During the Second World War, it was here in Alaska that was the origin of the legendary air bridge for the supply of military aircraft and other equipment under the Lend-Lease Program.”;

No summits have been held recently - “It is known that there have been no summits between Russia and the U.S. for four years, and that's a long time. This time was very hard for bilateral relations, and let's be frank, they've fallen to the lowest point since the Cold War.”;

Ukraine is a brotherly nation - “As I've said, the situation in Ukraine has to do with fundamental threats to our security. Moreover, we've always considered the Ukrainian nation, and I've said it multiple times, a brotherly nation. How strange it may sound in these conditions. We have the same roots, and everything that's happening is a tragedy for us, and terrible wound. Therefore, the country is sincerely interested in putting an end to it.”;

A Just Balance of Security - “….we need to eliminate all the primary roots, the primary causes of that conflict, and we've said it multiple times, to consider all legitimate concerns of Russia and to reinstate a just balance of security in Europe and in the world on the whole, and agree with President Trump, as he has said today, that naturally, the security of Ukraine should be ensured as well”;

Future Investment - “…when the new administration came to power, bilateral trade started to grow. It's still very symbolic. Still, we have a growth of 20%. As I've said, we have a lot of dimensions for joint work. It is clear that the U.S. and Russian investment and business cooperation has tremendous potential.”

Stepping into tomorrow - “Overall, it's very important for our countries to turn the page to go back to cooperation. It is symbolic that, not far away from here, the border between Russia and the US, there was a so-called International Date Line. I think you can step over, literally, from yesterday into tomorrow…”

These are some highlights of President Putin’s speech but when you read them together you see that Putin is stretching out his hand to the U.S. with the idea of a settlement of the conflict leading to bilateral trade and a better relationship with the U.S. more broadly. From Putin’s viewpoint, the increasing movement of NATO toward Russia’s western border has been a source of tension for 20 years. From a Russian viewpoint, this looks like a threat. Ukraine is unfortunately trapped between the West and Russia but from Putin’s view, Russia and Ukraine are “brothers”. Ukraine may contend with the nature of Russia’s brotherliness but it may be one of those older brothers that regularly beats up his younger one!

Peace will be difficult to achieve because President Putin has some non-negotiables that can’t be overcome without major concessions by Ukraine. Also, there are many in the military-industrial complex who wish to keep the Ukraine-Russia conflict continuing.

Goryachiy kak pistolet

I was listening to an interview with President Trump after the summit in Anchorage and I almost fell of my chair when Trump remarked that President Putin had said that the U.S. was “hot as a pistol”. In an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, President Trump said:

“Vladimir said just a little while ago, he said 'I've never seen anybody do so much so fast.' He said, 'your country is, like, hot as a pistol,' and a year ago he thought it was dead.”

I wondered who in Trump’s team translated the Russian phrase “hot as a pistol”, which as far as I can determine from Google Translate is: “goryachiy kak pistolet”. It does seem extremely unlikely that Putin would use such a phrase, and even if he did, I wonder what he meant? Perhaps Trump translated the phrase himself as he has has used similar phrases in the last few months. In any case, President Trump took it as a great compliment and undoubtedly when you read Putin’s remarks, he was careful to massage Trump’s ego.

President Trump always manages to put a positive spin on any event he is involved in and I continue to amuse myself by saying “goryachiy kak pistolet” in a Russian accent and wondering how the U.S. translator dealt with this phrase. Here is the phrase phonetically, in case you want to practice: gah-RYAH-chee kak pee-sta-LYET. The capital letters are were the stress falls.

Unlike many of us, President Trump isn’t frightened about giving himself a great write up with the pretext of this being said by someone else. I am going to try the technique myself and see if I can get away with it.

The Multilateral Meeting with Zelensky and Europeans - A First

The meeting on Monday 18 August 2025 was unique because there has never been a meeting at the White House with so many European leaders appearing at the one time. Clearly, they were worried about what may happen if they let President Zelensky appear by himself.

Zelensky even must have taken fashion advice because he appeared in what resembled a suit for the first time. His outfit was all black but I couldn’t see a tie. One suspects that this decision must have been made with President Macron as a “fashion consultant”. It is important to remember that President Zelensky is primarily an actor and a comedian with dubious credentials. It will take all the skills he has and lots of coaching from his European admirers to achieve an outcome in his coming negotiations with President Putin.

Who knows what will happen over the next weeks but it seems that President Zelensky’s European chaperones weren’t prepared to take any chances and let an underdressed actor off the leash in front of the television cameras. So, Zelensky was shadowed in his meeting at the White House on 18 August by: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also was present. It must have been a logistics and protocol nightmare for the Chief of Protocol, Monica Crowley, a former Fox News host.

President Trump even called Putin on the phone while the leaders were in the room, at the end of the meeting with the Europeans which must have been a shock to the protocol people! The key issue at stake seems to be security guarantees and President Trump intends the Europeans to do the heavy lifting.

In general, the Europeans are better at talk than action. Commitment to supplying troops to Ukraine to maintain the projected peace was only made two countries: the UK and France.

President Trump certainly knows how to create chaos and it must have been a complete nightmare for the protocol personnel to deal with all the Europeans and Zelensky in different rooms of the White House, all the while uncertain about what President Trump may do next.

However, there does seem to be method in Trump’s madness and I don’t think we should write off the Nobel Peace Prize just yet!

Articles That Caught My Attention Recently

New Globalists Take Control of the World Economic Forum (WEF)

Dr Jacob Nordangård, who keeps his pulse on the finger of the globalist agenda, released a post this week highlighting the exoneration of Chairman Klaus Schwab and his wife in relation to various allegations of financial wrongdoing related to his role as head of the WEF. The report had this interesting sentence:

“Minor irregularities, stemming from blurred lines between personal contributions and Forum operations, reflect deep commitment rather than intent of misconduct”.

I think that Klaus had become an embarrassment to the WEF and in any case, it was time at 87 years old, for him to be pensioned off.

Dr Nordangård noted the following:

“The board of trustees now declares the intent to “evolve towards a more institutional model,” which likely indicates that the WEF will have a much more formal role in international affairs and policymaking, in collaboration with the UN and the G20 group. The trustees “of the material universe for future generations” are about to externalise.”

Dr Nordangård writes that André Hoffmann (vice chairman of pharmaceutical company Hoffmann-La Roche) and BlackRock's CEO Larry Fink have taken over as interim co-chairs with the mission to identify “shared goals”, and to turn “dialogue into action”. It seems to be an attempt to more closely link the WEF to other globalist groups such as the U.N. I wonder if King Charles is still being considered for a significant role?

Dr Nordangård concludes with this cryptic sentence:

“We can be sure that Trump will continue to receive his marching orders to carry out “the Plan” of the financial “Hierarchy”—the heirs to the old Roundtable Groups that essentially run the WEF”.

I am still battling to understand who is Mr Big but Dr Nordangård provides a check point for those of us thinking that President Trump will solve all our problems.

The Committee of Three

I have been reading a fascinating substack newsletter for the last few months titled simply “ESC”

Figure 1. Image from the ESC newsletter

This week, the title of the newsletter was “The Committee of Three”. I was intrigued because I had heard of many committees but never the Committee of Three. The Committee of Three goes back to a NATO report in 1956. The purpose was: “To advise the Council on ways and means to improve and extend NATO cooperation in non-military fields and to develop greater unity within the Atlantic Community''.

The author points out that prior to 1956, NATO operated within clear boundaries but that at this important period of the Cold War, its activities were expanded. He states that:

“This largely forgotten Cold War document established a template for institutional expansion that has been systematically replicated across international organisations for nearly seventy years. Understanding its logic reveals how modern governance operates — and why democratic control has become increasingly elusive.”

This post has fascinating information that explains a lot about the infiltration of the globalist agenda into every area of society. I think that Sons of Issachar Newsletter readers will appreciate the detail and perspective of the newsletter. The author notes:

“Political stability, economic resilience, scientific progress, cultural exchange, and information flows were all reframed as components of collective defence. The rationale was simple: if the Cold War was as much about political cohesion and societal strength as armies and weapons, then anything affecting alliance stability became a legitimate security concern. The Committee of Three established that by redefining the core concept ('security') to include 'all determinants that affect security'"

The Committee of Three, in effect, provided a template for other global institutions. The author provides many interesting links and this sentence provides readers with perspective of why this is important:

“The Committee of Three showed how to expand institutional authority without formal democratic consent — and their method would prove highly influential.”

I recommend subscribers read the full post because there are some great insights.

Netanyahu and Gaza

Seymour Hersh is a noted U.S. journalist whom I have cited in previous newsletters. He has five decades of journalistic experience and his latest post on substack relates to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the challenge of Gaza.

In relation to Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for Gaza, Mr Hersh writes:

“His latest gambit, made public in an interview last week with Fox News, is a plan for the beleaguered Israel Defense Forces to take control of all of Gaza. The estimated 2.1 million surviving Gazans would be moved to three previously disclosed planned resettlement camps along the Mediterranean coast in Gaza that would be protected and supplied by the over-deployed IDF, whose troops also would temporarily take control of all of Gaza…. The Israeli military’s chief of staff, Army Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, who took office in March, immediately objected to the proposed new assignment. He cited the exhaustion and fitness of the Army’s regular and reserve forces, many of whom have been on and off active duty on tours lasting forty weeks or more. The general also made it clear that putting the over-stretched army in charge of the surviving population of Gaza would not be possible… America and the world have increasingly reacted with horror at the suffering of the Palestinians, with many prominent Western officials and commentators now joining an international chorus that has for months been calling Israel’s war a genocide. As Netanyahu moves closer to the far right and looks away from the intensifying sieges in Gaza and the West Bank, the continuing Israeli bombing and herding of the surviving Gazans from one tent city to another is facing mounting opposition around the world.”

The Ukraine-Russia negotiations have pushed Israel and Hamas into the background for the time being but this unresolvable conflict will make its way to the forefront of world news again soon. The symbolic recognition of Palestine by a number of countries, including Australia, increases the pressure on Israel but there really is no solution. In the meantime, Hamas seems to have mobilised Muslim supporters in the West, and Israel is becoming increasingly marginalised. Prime Minister Netanyahu will need to use all his remarkable political skills to ensure that Israel doesn’t become a pariah in the West.

Vaccine Wars - the Empire Strikes Back

One of the principal reasons for commencing this newsletter in early 2022, was to highlight the potential dangers of various vaccines that had been rushed into production to deal with COVID-19. I have written extensively on the COVID-19 vaccine dangers since then and these dangers remain unaddressed still today. There remain people in my local community being vaccinated with mRNA vaccines and having severe adverse reactions but these reactions are not considered to be vaccine-related. Many people simply have their head in the sand.

Big Pharma has had the upper hand in most jurisdictions in the West but in the U.S., there is now a new sheriff in town in the Department of Health and Human Services - Robert F Kennedy Jnr. Mr Kennedy has taken action in the area of vaccines recently and this has been highlighted by a Midwestern Doctor on 1 August 2025. Below are some highlights of the article but I recommend readers view the article in full because it provides some background and understand of how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) moved from being highly regarded and independent to corrupted.

“The widespread promotion of vaccination is predicated upon having profound benefits and no risks. As vaccines frequently injure their recipients, sustaining this paradigm requires suppressing all evidence of vaccine harm and psychologically programming vaccine supporters to be incapable of seeing injuries all around them

Because of this, Senator Ron Johnson recently held a historic Senate hearing where discarded individuals with vaccine injuries could testify on their injuries

In many cases, these promotions have been directly tied to the CDC taking money from industry. Unfortunately, despite both CDC employees and members of Congress demanding investigations, the matter has been largely swept under the rug

The CDC delegates vaccine recommendations to an impartial panel of (paid-off) experts who consistently support vaccination. Recently, RFK Jr. replaced them with scientists free of conflicts of interest

At the first ACIP meeting, the CDC repeated its existing playbook, both making a number of truly remarkable statements defending the COVID vaccine at odds with public data, while simultaneously admitting they did not know numerous fundamental questions about the COVID vaccines that should have been figured out years ago. Fortunately, times have changed, and many immediately saw these lies for what they were.”

More information is coming to light daily about the dangers associated with the mRNA vaccines and in the next issue of Sons of Issachar news, I will review a new book by Dr Steven Hatfill that covers some of the inside story related to COVID-19.