My academic life involved researching the scientific literature and undertaking experiments to ask relevant questions regarding my field, which was veterinary medicine. My PhD training was foundational in learning the scientific method and part of this training was reading hundreds of scientific papers which formed the base of knowledge that could be relied upon. It never occurred to me that some of the results could be “rigged”. I had always thought that because the refereeing process, which involved peer reviewing of papers, was rigorous. Then there was also independent editorial review prior to publication. This may have been true in olden days but is no longer true and the implications for each of us are profound.

COVID-19 and Scientific Thumbs on the Scale

Many things changed with the arrival of COVID-19 and one of these was the willingness of distinguished and notable scientists to support a political (or commercial) rather than a scientific narrative. The notorious Dr Anthony Fauci (former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and COVID-19 czar) refused to acknowledge that the gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, supported by US grant money that he controlled, likely lay behind the emergence of the unusual coronavirus that caused the international health crisis.

U.S. congressman James Comer from Kentucky, brought to light the cover up in early 2022 with a press release about Dr Fauci that highlighted:

“…..new information reveals he (Fauci) may have concealed information from government officials about COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan lab and the virus possibly being genetically manipulated. The new information also indicates Dr. Fauci and former Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins may have colluded with other scientists to downplay the lab leak theory.”

This situation is not an aberration but seems to be built into the scientific medical establishment, undoubtedly because millions or billions of dollars are at stake in relation to products promoted by Big Pharma. The substack FirstFactCheck reported in 2023 on the lack of credibility of the world’s most important medical journal, the Lancet, in relation to some papers published about the significance of COVID-19. The substack article noted the following:

“The UK medical journal Lancet has long been regarded as one of the primary sources for accurate medical research. The present editor, Richard Horton, now has a track record of delaying and cancelling extremely important debates about the Coronavirus (vaccine). In two instances, Lancet has failed to publish extremely important findings exposing conflicts of interest and questionable science, that were in the public interest: they failed to acknowledge the criticisms of Peter Daszak who organised a letter rubbishing the lab leak theory in February 2020; Daszak had a huge conflict of interest in that he was heavily involved in gain of function research in the Wuhan Lab. More recently, Lancet failed to publish Norman Fenton’s objections to a May 2021 Israeli study about the effectiveness of the Coronavirus” (vaccine).

Sons of Issachar readers can read the full details in the link below:

The author also notes the important work of Professor Norman Fenton, highlighting flaws in methodology of that were apparent in an Israeli study published in Lancet about the effectiveness of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine against COVID-19. Professor Fenton’s critique of the original study was never published by the Lancet. It transpired later that the lead author of the Israeli study had a significant conflict of interest and had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Pfizer that prevented her from releasing information that could be detrimental to Pfizer.

Professor Fenton published an important article in September 2021 titled: Paradoxes in the reporting of Covid19 vaccine effectiveness. The article demonstrated the complexity of designing appropriate studies to test the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Ultimately, mortality rates in vaccinated versus unvaccinated patients was the best measurement but in most countries in the West, the unvaccinated cohort was very small.

The popular idea that scientific studies showed that the COVID-19 vaccines were 95% effective was simply not true. This was because of the lack of understanding of the definition of efficacy v effectiveness, which was outlined in an important paper in the Lancet in 2021 by Olliaro et al. In fact, the vaccines may have had only a marginal value and any benefits were offset by alarming reports of adverse effects on people’s health that we are still seeing today. I have outlined these in previous substack posts:

The bottom line is that it is increasingly difficult to trust studies where the commercial outcomes are of great significance because conflicts of interest abound, and pressures come upon scientists and journals to “put their thumbs on the scale”.

Big Pharma funds 50% or more of the government bodies evaluating drugs and vaccines and so real independence is impossible. Furthermore, as many as 90% of the doctors who form the “independent” panels, can have conflicts of interest.

In the U.S., these issues were highlighted in the last presidential election and Robert F. Kennedy Jnr was appointed as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to shake up the health and drug evaluation system, and Make America Health Again. It’s a big job!

Mr Kennedy has disbanded many of the advisory committees and appointed independent doctors and scientists. However, the Big Pharma Deep State is very active and in most countries there are still recommendations for frequent vaccinations with the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. In Australia it is recommended by the Australian government that all people 18 years of age or older are vaccinated, and older people should be vaccinated every 6 months.

It is difficult to escape from the clutches of Big Pharma. People assume that their doctors are providing independent advice but this is rarely true. All doctors are influenced by briefings from pharmaceutical companies and the government and they are usually too busy to do independent research. If they did, it would still be challenging because just like “fake news”, there is “fake science”.

Medical Journals May Be Untrustworthy

Caryn Lipson wrote a recent article in the Gold Report substack titled: What if the most trusted medical journals weren’t trustworthy at all?

The validity of many scientific and medical articles has been under scrutiny in recent years. The then editor-in-chief of the Lancet, published a shocking statement in 2015:

"The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness."

This statement was supported by the former editor of the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, Dr Marcia Angell, who said:

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of the New England Journal of Medicine"

It is not that the papers are simply fraudulent but in many cases, studies suffer from poor design and biases. Conclusions are reached that the study or data will not support.

I believe that this was the case with the COVID-19 vaccines, rushed into use across the world in 2020. Alarmingly, despite their experimental nature, the vaccines were mandated in various countries and many people lost their jobs because they refused the injections.

Against this background, Robert F Kennedy Jnr has just announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will not submit its research to well-respected medical journals. In a podcast, Mr Kennedy stated:

“We're probably going to stop publishing in The Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA and those other journals because they're all corrupt. And even the heads of those journals, like Marcia Angell, who for 20 years was head of the New England Journal of Medicine, says that we no longer are a science journal. We are a vessel for pharmaceutical propaganda.”

The remedy proposed by Mr Kennedy was outlined in The Gold Report as follows:

NIH scientists will stop publishing in these corrupted journals unless major reform occurs. NIH will allocate 20% of its budget to replication studies—restoring scientific integrity. Peer review will become transparent and public. New, independent NIH-backed journals will be launched within each health institute—becoming the new standard for legitimate science.

Then there is the problem of “ghost authorship”. The Gold Report notes that:

“Under the premise of publish or perish, many professors and instructors often publish papers listing themselves as the author rather than the names of their students, whose work it actually represents.”

The situation is very demoralising and raises the question: whom can we trust? We certainly can’t trust “the science” and it is wise to be sceptical about studies that promote a new pharmaceutical product. Perhaps penicillin was the last big breakthrough!

The Role of Big Pharma in the Publication Process

The Gold Report also reported:

“..several instances discovered during court trials where pharmaceutical companies paid ghostwriters in order to position papers in journals to sell the product, which can lead to significant misinformation, including misinformation concerning mortality.”

Later in the Gold Report, payments to editors of medical journals is highlighted.

“Science Alert author Fiona Macdonald, in her article “This Is The Sickening Amount Pharmaceutical Companies Pay Top Journal Editors,” highlighted a 2017 BMJ paper that studied the amount of money journal editors received from pharma. She noted that most editors received industry money.

Of the journals that could be assessed, 50.6 percent of editors were receiving money from the pharmaceutical industry - in some cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

It is shocking that the medical publishing system has been corrupted but the old saying: “follow the money” can be relied upon. Doctors publishing in prestigious medical journals about the benefits of various medications may have received substantial payments from pharmaceutical companies and the general public is mostly unaware.

What About Peer-Review?

The peer-review process is not a guarantee of a trustworthy outcome. The Gold Report cites a paper published in 2016 by Richard Smith, titled: “Peer review: a flawed process at the heart of science and journals”.

Dr Smith writes that peer review is more of an art than a science. It is not an “operational process”, where if 50 people assessed the same paper, the outcome would be the same in all 50 cases. Dr Smith outlines the classic peer-review process:

“The editor looks at the title of the paper and sends it to two friends whom the editor thinks know something about the subject. If both advise publication the editor sends it to the printers. If both advise against publication the editor rejects the paper. If the reviewers disagree the editor sends it to a third reviewer and does whatever he or she advises. This pastiche—which is not far from systems I have seen used—is little better than tossing a coin, because the level of agreement between reviewers on whether a paper should be published is little better than you'd expect by chance”.

He goes on to quote a former editor of the Lancet:

“That is why Robbie Fox, the great 20th century editor of the Lancet, who was no admirer of peer review, wondered whether anybody would notice if he were to swap the piles marked `publish' and `reject'.”

The Gold report calls into question the peer-review system in medicine and notes:

“In practice, the system is riddled with flaws, subjectivity, bias, and randomness that call its reliability into question.”

The conclusion of the Gold Report is that Mr Kennedy’s authority in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services may have an impact on publications that involve the pharmaceutical industry, and could change the paradigm.

“The pharmaceutical industry’s capture of most of the scientific research and publication process, long recognized by journal editors and those serious about research integrity, is finally gaining national attention. RFK Jr.’s decision to sever ties with the journal cartel and publish NIH findings in-house may be the first serious attempt in decades to restore integrity to scientific publishing.”

Now it would be nice to think that perhaps we can trust scientific papers that are not supported by the pharmaceutical industry but a report in Science in 2023 indicated that Fake Scientific Papers Are Alarmingly Common.

Fake Scientific Papers Are Alarmingly Common

Jeffrey Brainard wrote a fascinating article in Science in 2023 with this opening paragraph:

“When neuropsychologist Bernhard Sabel put his new fake-paper detector to work, he was “shocked” by what it found. After screening some 5000 papers, he estimates up to 34% of neuroscience papers published in 2020 were likely made up or plagiarized; in medicine, the figure was 24%. Both numbers, which he and colleagues report in a medRxiv preprint posted on 8 May, are well above levels they calculated for 2010—and far larger than the 2% baseline estimated in a 2022 publishers’ group report.”

Mr Brainard goes on to outline the problem which he describes as:

“Journals are awash in a rising tide of scientific manuscripts from paper mills—secretive businesses that allow researchers to pad their publication records by paying for fake papers or undeserved authorship”.

I hadn’t realised the significance of paper mills: “which churn out bogus manuscripts containing text, data, and images partly or wholly plagiarized or fabricated, often massaged by ghost writers. Some papers are endorsed by unrigorous reviewers solicited by the authors. Such manuscripts threaten to corrupt the scientific literature, misleading readers and potentially distorting systematic reviews.”

It must be even more difficult now with various AI tools that authors can use in the academic world of “publish or perish”. It does seem that scientific journals are dealing with this issue to some degree and Papermill Alarm has been developed by Aries Systems to help in this process. This tool is described by Aries Systems as follows:

“Upon submission…, Papermill Alarm is automatically triggered to conduct an analysis of the manuscript, which is then reported back to EM for the Editor’s review. Leveraging advanced data analysis, network analysis, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Papermill Alarm identifies content with features and patterns consistent with organized fraud.

There is evidence that Papermill Alarm has had success in detecting fraud and the graph below is reproduced from the paper by Mr Brainard. It shows a decrease in the number of suspicious papers after the introduction of Papermill Alarm.

Figure 1. Numbers of papers suspected coming from paper mills in one journal and the decline after use of Paper Mill detector in that journal. Source

Conclusions

It seems that President Trump may need to take up the mantra of: “Make Science Great Again"!

AI systems, pressure to publish, influence from companies that funded the research, experimental design problems and simple fraud, make it difficult for even experienced and honest researchers to detect anomalies.

In the social sciences, it seems that almost anything goes and the famous hoax paper: “Human reactions to rape culture and queer performativity at urban dog parks in Portland, Oregon” was published despite questions in the paper that indicated satire, such as:

“What issues surround queer performativity and human reaction to homosexual sex between and among dogs?” and “Do dogs suffer oppression based upon (perceived) gender?”

A philosopher from Portland State University submitted around 20 bogus articles mostly about queer and gender studies to what were regarded as high quality social science journals. Only six papers were rejected. The fake authors gained credibility because they were able to mimic the jargon from journals such as Gender, Place, and Culture, which describes itself (without a hint of irony) as: “An international journal of gender issues in human geography including feminist geographies of difference, resistance and marginality.”

The embarrassment about the hoax was too much for Portland State University which decided to discipline Peter Boghossian, the academic philosopher who was one of the key players in the deception and satire. His colleagues also displayed a lack of any sense of humour and implemented disciplinary action for fraud. Boghossian resigned and is now a faculty member of the independent and non-woke University of Austin, Texas.

The conclusion of my musings this week is that when you are told to “trust the science”, you can reply that much of the science has been shown to be untrustworthy. Articles such as “Human reactions to rape culture and queer performativity at urban dog parks in Portland, Oregon” are fortunately of little consequence. However, studies that impact decision-making in medicine are very significant for our health and as I pointed out two years ago, we have to treat with concern “independent” advice provide by our doctors.

Most of us do not have the training and capability to investigate the health recommendations being made by our medical practitioners. However, each of us need to be careful about any new vaccine recommendations and any medications that may come with a range of adverse side effects.

More than 90% of the Australian population was pressured by the government and doctors into accepting the largely experimental COVID-19 vaccines, where none of the long-term effects had even been explored. Similarly, many medications need to be regarded with a high index of suspicion and each person needs to do their own research.

ChatGPT obviously needs to be used with care but can provide valuable information about potential problems. Here is the response of ChatGPT to a question I asked about the cholesterol-lowering statins, widely prescribed by medical practitioners:

What are some of the common side effects and problems associated with statins?

Answer from ChatGPT

✅ Common Side Effects

These are generally mild and often resolve with time or dose adjustment:

Muscle pain or weakness (myalgia) Most frequently reported side effect. Often described as soreness, tiredness, or weakness in the muscles.

Headache

Nausea or indigestion

Diarrhea or constipation

Mild elevation in liver enzymes Often found incidentally on blood tests; usually reversible.

Joint pain or stiffness

Sleep disturbances Including insomnia or vivid dreams.



⚠️ Less Common but More Serious Side Effects

These are rarer but require medical attention:

Rhabdomyolysis A serious muscle breakdown that can lead to kidney damage. Symptoms: severe muscle pain, dark urine, weakness.

Liver damage Symptoms: fatigue, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), dark urine, right upper abdominal pain.

Cognitive effects (rare and often reversible) Memory loss or confusion, especially in older adults.

New-onset diabetes or increased blood sugar Statins may slightly increase the risk, especially in predisposed individuals.

Peripheral neuropathy Numbness or tingling in hands or feet (very rare).



🧬 Risk Factors for Side Effects

Some people are at higher risk of developing side effects:

Age >65 years

Taking higher statin doses

Taking other medications that interact with statins (e.g. certain antibiotics, antifungals, or fibrates)

History of liver or kidney disease

Hypothyroidism

Excessive alcohol consumption

🔍 Monitoring and Management

Blood tests to monitor liver enzymes and CK (creatine kinase) if muscle symptoms develop.

Dose adjustment or switching to a different statin may help with side effects.

Coenzyme Q10 supplements are sometimes used, though evidence for benefit is mixed

This information, which you will not receive from your busy medical practitioner, is valuable and helps you make better informed decisions about your health.

Whatever you do, don’t just “Trust the Science”!