For the last few weeks, I’ve been considering a range of national and international events (including consideration of my role as a local councillor) and trying to put together a cohesive thesis. I have written previously of the power of the globalists and the New World Order, and thought that I would try to tie some of the current events together for Sons of Issachar readers. I may have drawn too long a bow but I thought the readers would be interested the framework could be helpful in understandng future “crises”. Currently, President Trump is at the centre of everything and so I have started with him.

Trump, Trudeau and the Technocrats

Whatever people’s opinion about President Trump, everyone agrees that he is a great disruptor of the status quo. After he descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 and spoke about “Mexican rapists” coming across the border, he brought the issues of the southern U.S. border into prominence. The subsequent failure of the Biden administration to control the influx of perhaps 20 million illegal immigrants during his presidential term is most likely to be the reason Trump won the 2024 election.

Trump is a polarising figure and outside the U.S., he seems to be widely reviled. Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Party leader in Canada, was 20 points ahead in the opinion polls until President Trump humiliated Justin Trudeau and commented that he (Trump) wanted to make Canada the 51st state. Canadians took this seriously and didn’t seem to notice the significance of the globalist Mark Carney commandeering the Liberal Party in Canada because Carney vowed that Canada “wasn’t for sale”.

Similarly, most Europeans, Australians, New Zealanders and Britons see President Trump as a threat to the world order, and perhaps life of the planet! Is Trump a threat or is he the saviour? Time will tell but he has close links to those who seek global control. However, for now, he seems to be pushing back against some of the globalists while embracing others.

Palantir and the Surveillance State

A number of commentators have noted that Trump is in bed with the technocrats in Silicon Valley and particularly individuals like Peter Thiel who established Palantir Technologies. Palantir has developed tools that help the surveillance state, which is well-developed in China but more relevant in the West than we understand.

In effect, we all carry around surveillance devices and with increasing data collection and AI, what we say and do will be used against us. I know that I am being constantly surveilled but like many, the convenience outweighs discretion.

The Globalist Blueprint: Dr Nordangård’s Thesis

So, is there a global plot against us? Dr Jacob Norandgård (and many others) would say yes, and the plot is long-standing and well-developed, notably since the time of John D. Rockefeller in the early 20th century.

Dr Nordangård is a Swedish researcher whom I have interviewed previously and he covers the broad themes of globalism and elite individuals and groups, seeking to gain control of the international order. One of his recent interviews is included below and I recommend that Sons of Issachar readers subscribe to his substack.

The background material to the interview summarises the broad ideas of Dr Nordangård’s research and that of a number of other researchers in the area of globalism and a one world government. This summary is the best I have seen that brings the key concepts together.

This “spiel” may be worthwhile readers learning for an “elevator pitch” when someone asks you: “How do you see things at the moment?”. You can answer along the lines:

“Well - I’ve been reading material from Dr Jacob Nordangård about the big picture of key individuals and groups seeking to promote a global takeover. Dr Nordangård has done substantial research on:

“… the influence of elite networks on global governance, technocratic agendas, and climate policy, (and has traced) these influences back centuries, but (has focused) primarily on the 20th century origins from figures like Cecil Rhodes and the British Round Table group. This global agenda involves powerful interconnected think tanks and organizations like the Royal Institute of International Affairs, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, and the Trilateral Commission. The core philosophy uniting these elites is the desire to control the world's resources, including natural resources like diamonds and oil, as well as human resources, often connected to eugenics and controlling human development. Elites utilize a dialectical method, creating problems or funding opposition movements (thesis/antithesis) to manage and steer outcomes toward a desired synthesis, as seen with the fusion of neoliberalism and environmental narratives by groups like the World Economic Forum (and the United Nations). Historical narratives used to justify centralized control and global governance include the threat of war, the atomic bomb, overpopulation, terrorism, and prominently, the narrative of climate change. The Rockefeller interests became highly influential after WWII, dominating organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations and funding key reports and initiatives aimed at shaping a "new world order," with the goal of making the United Nations an instrument for world control. Think tanks like the Club of Rome, supported by figures connected to the Rockefeller network, promoted ideas around resource limits and environmental crisis, notably through the influential "Limits to Growth" report, which was presented at international forums like the 1972 UN environment conference. Paradoxically, entities like the Rockefeller oil empire (Standard Oil, ExxonMobil, Chevron) were deeply involved in initiating and promoting the climate change narrative, highlighting the complex and sometimes counterintuitive nature of elite agendas. Events like the COVID-19 pandemic are viewed as prepared scenarios, potentially serving as "test runs" or triggers for the rapid implementation of technocratic systems, surveillance, and digital control mechanisms, building upon years of planning and scenario analysis by foundations and forums like the Rockefeller Foundation and World Economic Forum.”

It would be a long elevator ride to fit in all this material but I believe it summarises the situation we find ourselves in as a society. A more succinct version would be:

“Elite networks and individuals are seeking to control us and key resources through a range of global organisations and using various crises to gain more power by creating fear and therefore the need for bureaucratic authority and loss of individual rights”.

This would be a shorter “elevator pitch” but could be just as hard to remember. It may be worthwhile constructing one of your own just in case someone asks for your opinion about what is happening in the world.

It all sounds like a conspiracy and it is! However just this week I heard the great joke: What is the difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth? Answer: about one week.

With this background, in this post I have tried to assess some of the various strands of apparently disparate events internationally and tie them together.

China: From Mao’s “Success” to Market Superpower

China was frozen out of international trade and relations until the visit of President Richard Nixon in February 1972. This was the start of welcoming China back into the international fold and interestingly enough, David Rockefeller (the youngest son of J.D. Rockefeller who created the original oil monopoly) appeared in China shortly after. His article “From A China Traveler” published in the New York Times in 1973 was very influential and he praised the “social discipline” and sense of national unity in Maoist China. Similar observations were made in the last few years by the then Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Mr Rockefeller wrote that: “The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao's leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history.” He was correct but it is chilling to realise that this “experiment”, praised by Rockefeller, resulted in the premature death of more than 50 million Chinese. Estimates are that 30-45 million died during the Great Leap Forward (1958-1962) which resulted in famine due to disastrous agriculture policies and farm collectivisation. Furthermore, three million people died and millions more were tortured during the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) to create a class struggle under the guise of internal enemies and revisionism. The lessons for all should have been to flee from the Chinese model of dictatorship and control but increasingly it appears that the West wishes to embrace it.

China now dominates international trade despite President Trump’s tariff threats. This dominance was brought about by President Bill Clinton who ushered China into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in December 2001. Importantly, Clinton pushed Congress to grant China “permanent normal trade relations” (PNTR), which was a vital step in WTO entry.

The end result is that many companies (including Australian ones) rushed to move their manufacturing to China because of the lower cost base. This has created a lopsided trade arrangement that President Trump is trying to fix. However, China holds too much power. China dominates most international supply chains from rare earths to consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. More than 90% of the pharmaceuticals in the U.S. are manufactured in either China or India. Our health is in the hands of the CCP which makes me feel a bit sick!

China also has gained control of U.S. intellectual property and I was amazed to find that there are 277,000 Chinese students currently studying at colleges in the U.S. (this figure was ~370,000 in 2019) and represents about 25% of all the international studentsstudying in the U.S. It’s not difficult to see which country is going to dominate international relations in the future.

An article in the Wall Street Journal this year noted that Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government was dubbed the “party school” for Chinese bureaucrats. Party refers to the Communist Party rather than having a great time!

In the Trump negotiations with China, it will be interesting to see the final outcome. China is prepared to play a much longer game than the U.S. because China has none of the irritations of democracy.

Australia’s China Bind and Albanese’s Alignment

Australia has effectively surrendered to China, economically speaking, with vast quantities of our critical minerals dug up and shipped offshore to feed Chinese industry. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s recent six-day visit to China made clear he is 'all in' on deepening ties, regardless of strategic risk. The visit underscores both the economic leverage China holds — and the enduring influence of Albanese’s radical-left worldview, shaped during his student years in the ideological trenches of Sydney University and the School of Political Economics.

I am definitely dusting off my poster: “Welcome President Xi”, and keeping it handy to place on my front gate.

The Russia-China Axis - A New Geopolitical Order

As we examine the international situation, we have to note China’s “everlasting amity” with Russia (described by President Xi in an article in the Russian Gazette this year) and “unbreakable friendship”. Similar phrases have been used in President Xi’s speeches over the last five years. The reiteration of these ideas indicates that there is a profound shift in international relations and China sees Russia as an essential partner in its future. Interestingly, President Nixon’s visit to China more than 50 years ago, sought to break up the Moscow-Beijing alliance. Now the alliance is back full throttle.

China and Russia are no longer just strategic partners — the language used by President XI indicates a vision of a shared civilisational destiny. In his 2025 Moscow visit (to celebrate Russia’s victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1945), President Xi Jinping declared that the “everlasting amity” between the two nations was “forged with blood and lives” during the anti-fascist war. Those phrases — rich in historical symbolism — place their alliance not merely in realpolitik, but in a “sacred” narrative of mutual sacrifice and resistance to Western hegemony.

This language is no accident and the goal must be to signal something deeper than commerce: an ideological and civilisational bloc that is “everlasting”. The West should take careful note.

Putin and Xi’s “everlasting amity” is reinforced by a shared grievance: that the Western-led unipolar world order — designed and dominated by the U.S. and its allies since 1945 — is both morally bankrupt and geopolitically unjust. Both countries see NATO expansion, sanctions, and Western moral claims as a pretext for containment. In this context, the China-Russia partnership becomes a vehicle for constructing what is described as a “multipolar world” (interestingly enough, a favourite UN term) — one where sovereignty, “non-interference,” and state-directed models of governance take precedence over liberal democratic norms.

In practical terms, this means closer military coordination, energy deals, joint diplomatic fronts in the UN, and a push to build alternative institutions (like BRICS+ or the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) that bypass Western influence and seek the end of dominance of the U.S. dollar. It is important to recognise that China and Russia regard themselves as architects (along with other BRICS+ nations) of a new global order.

This vision, of course, appeals not just to aligned states — but also to elites who see technocratic control, state power, and post-liberal order as a safeguard against the disorder of democracy.

President Trump’s dream of quickly ending the Ukraine-Russia conflict was never realistic and China will continue to support Russia as long as the war continues because the unbreakable bonds stand against the threat of U.S. dominance. China can obtain cheap energy from Russia and when you examine a map of the world, you realise that Russia and China together form an impressive geopolitical alliance.

If Trump gets Putin to sign up to peace this next week, all my readers should write to the Nobel committee and nominate him for the peace prize. Unfortunately, if he is successful and he negotiates peace in the Middle East as well, it probably indicates that Trump is the antichrist! That probably is the time when U.S. billionaires need to flee to their hiding places they have bought and equipped in New Zealand, as outlined this last week in the Wall Street Journal.

Given this background, there must be significant attempts to influence U.S. policy and this is where the wild card of Hunter Biden’s laptop comes in.

Hunter Biden’s Laptop: Personal Corruption Meets Global Influence

So - what is the link between any of these issues with the Hunter Biden laptop? It turns out to be a lot!

I listened to an interesting interview this week with Sam Faddis, a former CIA agent who has great substack. I have published links to a number of his substack posts and he has recently being drawing attention to the Hunter Biden laptop, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the links to China.

Readers may remember that the Hunter Biden laptop featured in a Sons of Issachar post from March 2022, just after Miranda Devine’s book, Laptop from Hell was published.

Hunter Biden went on several trips to China with his father Joe, when Joe was Vice President and from those trips there were a number of “deals” including with Chinese banks with substantial fees for Hunter. Material on the laptop suggested that there was 10% for the “Big Guy”, who was identified by Hunter’s business associate as none other than Joe Biden.

It is difficult to know the extent of the compromise from the Biden family corruption but Sam Faddis has said that “the Chinese owned Joe Biden”.

Then there is the link to Ukraine where Joe Biden controlled the millions of dollars being poured by the U. S.into Ukraine. Hunter Biden was paid around $1m per year to be on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, when he had no expertise in this sector.

The Laptop from Hell came to light during the latter stages of the 2020 U.S. presidential election campaign, despite it being effectively “buried” by the FBI. On 19 October 2020 (just a few weeks out from the U.S, presidential election), 51 former intelligence officers signed a public letter that: "the Hunter Biden laptop story "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation". It seems that all knew that this was untrue and the laptop had been assessed as being Hunter’s and the information on it verified, even then by the FBI. The intelligence officers “ran cover” for Joe Biden as did the mainstream media which refused to publish the information because it was supposed to be “fake news”. The likelihood is that this confusion helped the Biden campaign and the Chinese and Ukrainians got their man into power.

The end result was Biden’s commitment to the unrestricted mass immigration and the global agenda including support for the UN, WHO and the Paris agreement on climate change. Additionally, money flowed like water out of USAID supporting globalist projects and progressive initiatives, and billions to Ukraine.

Now, President Trump has caused havoc in liberal circles and he is taking a scythe to the “deep state”. So, there is a reckoning with many former intelligence officials and even the Clintons have received subpoenas to appear before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability led by James Comer of Kentucky. Ostensibly, this is in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

It is difficult to know how all these strands are related but undoubtedly, there are powerful and influential people pulling strings and it is likely that President Trump is only a temporary disruptor. He may have even been cunningly manipulated to appear as though he is on the side of freedom and nationalism. It is difficult to be certain.

The Geopolitical Flashpoints: Ukraine and then Taiwan?

If the Russia–China axis is one pillar of the new world order, the conflict in Ukraine and the looming crisis over Taiwan seem to be its testing grounds. Ukraine has become the stage for Russia’s defiance of NATO, while Taiwan sits at the heart of China’s claim to leadership — and its challenge to the West’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

Both conflicts reveal not just military calculations, but deep ideological divisions over sovereignty, globalism, and the legitimacy of U.S.-led liberalism, a long-standing plank of the neoconservatives from both U.S. political parties.

China is probably just biding its time and when propitious, Taiwan will receive an invitation to rejoin the motherland and fulfil the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. In his New Year’s address in 2024 President Xi said:

”Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our blood ties, and no one can stop the historical trend of the reunification of the motherland”.

I hope to provide some further analysis of the China-Taiwan axis in a future issue of the newsletter.

At some stage, like Don Coreleone in The Godfather, President Xi will provide an offer that Taiwan can’t refuse.

Ukraine: Endless War and Strategic Distraction

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, like many other conflicts, was planned by Russia to last just a few weeks. It has now been more three years and it seems that Russia is gaining the upper hand. The main impact in the West has been to dramatically increase defence spending and to send millions of dollars to line the pockets of Ukrainian leaders.

Many believe that this is the start of Word War III and Ukraine is just a proxy for the West’s fight with Russia. President Putin seems to have a plan that cannot be derailed because he has the strong support of his ally, China.

The Biden family has been closely tied to the Ukrainian elite for the past 10 years and undoubtedly, billions of dollars of U.S. aid has disappeared and the likely corruption has impacted U.S. State Department policy. President Trump is trying to stop the war but I don’t think that he holds the right cards. We may know in the next week.

European leaders are confused and neither have the will nor the finances to involve their countries more deeply in Ukraine. However, they are prepared to provide billions more in support for the armaments sector.

It is difficult to know if this all fits together in some type of cunning global strategy or whether the intent is to create chaos and dependency on the bureaucratic state, the end result of which is to increasingly nudge us toward the need for global solutions.

The Davis Thesis - Crisis as Control

As I was considering all these issues, I read an interesting post this last week by Iain Davis. Mr Davis is a blogger who has had a long-standing interest in “conspiracies” and one of his recent posts ties together many of seemingly disparate issues.

In his post titled: What Is The New World Order – A Brief History, Mr Davis provides an overview of the New World Order, a term popularised by H.G. Wells in a book of the same name published in 1940.

Iain Davis has described the emerging global order not as a spontaneous response to modern challenges, but as a carefully constructed architecture — built over decades by elite institutions and corporate actors. His “public-private partnership” thesis suggests that nation-states are being hollowed out, their sovereignty sacrificed to a web of supranational governance, digital ID systems, and crisis-dependent control.

Whether it's climate change, pandemics, migration, or war — each new emergency feeds into the same outcome: more centralisation, less liberty. In this light, none of the disparate events I’ve examined here are random. They are symptoms of a larger design. I recommend Sons of Issachar subscribers read Mr Davis’ post. Click here to read.

Conclusion: Not Chaos, but Convergence

It is tempting to look at the mess of global affairs — from border crises to energy shocks, media censorship to endless war — and see only chaos. But perhaps the chaos is the point.

As Iain Davis outlines in his analysis of the New World Order, we are not witnessing the collapse of systems, but perhaps the construction of a new one. A system where global governance is no longer constrained by borders, constitutions, or democratic oversight, but is instead operated through public-private partnerships, NGO networks, think tanks, and un-elected agencies. In addition, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, Dr Jacob Nordangård tells us that now we are faced with further control by “divine AI”!

Please read Dr Nordangård’s from the link below.

The institutions of national sovereignty — parliaments, courts, elected governments — are increasingly sidelined. In their place, we see the rise of global technocratic management, driven by fear, fueled by crisis, and justified by the need for “solutions” that can only be delivered by “global leadership”.

It starts with surveillance. Then comes censorship. Add a pandemic, a war, a climate emergency, and the script writes itself: You must comply for the good of the planet. And the more crises we face, the more concentrated the power becomes — in the hands of those who were never elected, never held to account, and never removed from office. In essence, this is the EU model and now we have AI to make the system more efficient. Previously, we could rely on bureaucratic incompetence!

We’re told this is all necessary, even virtuous. But Mr Davis — like Dr Nordangård, and many others — shows how this model was years in the making, built quietly through networks like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, and the Club of Rome. It’s a model that fuses corporate power with global regulation. The result is a seamless architecture of control — and it wears the mask of benevolence. The COVID-19 pandemic was a test of global control and the vast majority complied and agreed because governments were keeping us “safe”.

So when we look at the odd convergence of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, Palantir’s data networks, Rockefeller’s praise for Mao, the UN’s climate agenda, and the unshakable alliance between Russia and China — you may ask, what do these things have in common?

The answer may be: they’re not disparate events at all. They are chapters in the same story — a story of centralisation, consolidation, and global reordering.

It may sound conspiratorial. But as the old joke goes:

What’s the difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth?

About a week.