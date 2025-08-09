Sons of Issachar Newsletter

Aug 9

If Russia and China are the good guys, let them win. If they don't want to kill all the useless eaters, (didn't like the note on Mao killing millions) then let them win because they might be able to employ them and give their dignity back, of which they don't know they've never lost. Just because you refuse to be a wage slave, barely making the rent, barely paying for utilities, barely getting by and nothing to save, you are a wage slave. You replaced the slaves brought in from Africa and on whose backs the wealthiest and oldest higher institutions of learning were born, Harvard, the oldest, financed by slave holders and the list goes on. All the Ivory League Universities were formed and financed by slave labor, and those who were educated there were inculcated into their heritage.

In this second go round of intended slave labor, all races that can be subjugated to slave, will be, and we will serve the global elite. "Give me liberty, or give me death." Liberty from what? Certainly no liberty from too well propagated idea that white is right and might, they are the garden in which children are raped, tortured and abused, while we in the jungle protect them and their future, some of us anyway, to the fullest extent of our ability.

