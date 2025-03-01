With the recent German elections being very significant for world affairs, I have been doing some research into recent German history and came across an interesting booklet from Russell Berman at the U.S. Hoover Institution titled: Leaving Socialism Behind: A Lesson From German History which is available from this website. I found it interesting and helpful to understand the impact of communism and the Cold War, and where we stand in the current world order. It also is a reminder of the significance of that prominent German of the 19th century, Karl Marx, and his influence on world affairs.

The Ongoing Challenges of War and Socialism in Europe and the United Kingdom

Despite socialism not working anywhere, there must be something deeply rooted in the human psyche that is hard to dispel about the desire for “equality”. It seems to be the only reason to explain why Britons voted for a collectivist government last year that has ensured that the wealthy and innovators leave the country. For those remaining, they are taxed to death, farmers are ruined and so everyone is equally miserable. This does seem to be the main achievement of the socialists.

Sir Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, said just before the U.K. elections that he is a committed socialist. He also is a globalist who is likely to be a serving member of the Trilateral Commission, according to a recent post by Iain Davis. Davis notes that:

“The Trilateral Commission—founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller—effectively promotes multipolarity. It divides the northern hemisphere into three distinct regions or poles: North American, European, and Asian Pacific. This is practically identical to the regionalised “balance of power” system envisaged by the Rhodes/Milner influenced Anglo-American Establishment prior to WWII.”

Starmer met on Thursday with President Trump and the most important observation by Trump was that Starmer has an impressive (I think Trump meant “hot”) wife. It is unlikely that the scales will fall from Starmer’s eyes following his meeting with Trump at the White House and that Starmer will become a free market scion. However, Trump is very influential and behind closed doors may have woken him up with a love bite!

There was certainly no love bite for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy but rather a savaging today (Friday 28 February US time). After watching the press conference several times, it is difficult to understand what induced Zelenskyy to get into a fight with Trump and JD Vance. Was it a setup? Who knows - but it certainly isn’t good news for the Ukrainian conscripts at the front line.

In relation to the UK, President Trump must have received very selected briefings from his advisors because he declared shortly after his election that Sir Keir has “done a very good job thus far”. Perhaps he received this advice from the Prince of Wales when he met him at Notre Dame in November 2024. Trump certainly didn’t receive the information from the “First Bro” Elon Musk who, according to Politico, said in January this year:

“Prison for Starmer,” Musk posted on his X platform Monday, as he shared a post from an anonymous account claiming that Starmer prioritized tackling anti-Muslim abuse over condemning a child-killer. The billionaire followed that up with a poll asking whether America “should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.”

Putting this all together: Europe is in a mess and Germany as the leading economy in Europe, has a critical role to play in bringing European leaders together. Perhaps the likely new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz can play such a role. However, with the exclusion of the anti-immigrant party (AfD) from the German government, it is difficult to see even a united German government being formed. Merz will need to put together a government that includes socialists and free-market anti-immigration proponents. How can they ever reach agreement?

While Europe has been “all in for Ukraine”, it is hard to see this continuing now that the US has apparently withdrawn its support for Zelenskyy. There is a reluctance of most EU leaders to commit further funds or troops to the Ukraine conflict. This is not surprising as there has been a long-term lack of investment by Europeans in their own defence that goes back to the time of President Eisenhower. The Europeans forgot Trump’s repeated motto (well articulated by President Reagan during the Cold War): peace through strength. Europeans apparently want peace through being nice and inviting enemies into your country.

The Ukraine challenge, and the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw funding, will definitely focus European minds. It does look like a period of chaos, and Zelenskyy is at the centre of the chaos. It will be difficult for him to survive and one can anticipate some big geopolitical changes in the next weeks. European leaders have no spine for a fight and now the Trump administration holds all the cards (and the money). Zelenskyy may have to raid some of his offshore bank accounts. His popularity, already low, will vanish as Ukrainians come to grips with the disaster that unfolded in the Oval Office.

I was staggered at the way Zelenskyy mishandled the briefing to press in the Oval Office. It is worthwhile listening to Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast from today.

However, as Trump said, it was “great television”. Perhaps Trump is thinking of a new reality show titled something like: Negotiating for Ukraine: Which Negotiator Are You Going to Vote Off? It will be a ratings winner!

Germany, the Economic Miracle and Socialism

In today’s newsletter, I have quoted a few parts from the 21 page document Leaving Socialism Behind: A Lesson From German History as part of a review of the significance of the results from the German election on 23 February 2025, which had more than 80% voters turning out and resulted in a new centre-right government led by Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party. The inclusion of the word “democratic” in the party title is worrying (this term is usually only used by the most autocratic regimes)!

The AfD (Alternative for Germany) party almost doubled their votes to 20% but are described as “extreme right”, mainly because they want to see a halt to migration. The mainstream parties have indicated that they won’t work with AfD but Vice President JD Vance has highlighted the anomaly of this within a democracy. Of course, Germany chose to hamstring themselves with its focus over the past 20 years on closing nuclear power stations and spending hundreds of billions on “green energy”. Can the new Chancellor turn these policies around and can Germany protect its borders?

West Germany after WWII is a remarkable economic and social miracle. It is amazing to see how this country, bombed into submission with major cities razed to the ground, and an economic basket case, gradually emerged to become an international economic powerhouse, and No. 2 in the world in terms of GDP per head (see figures below), even after the assimilation of East Germany and the “invasion” of millions from the Middle East.

The graphs also demonstrate the dominance of the U.S. which is the only G7 country with substantial economic growth. The green energy policies of Germany for the past 20+ years, negatively impacting economic growth, have eventually come home to roost as well as the social and economic impact of unrestrained immigration.

Figure 1. GDP of the G7 countries. Note the extraordinary dominance of the U.S. Source

Figure 2. GDP per capita. Note that Germany has “flatlined” between 2001 and 2024 whereas other G7 countries (notably the U.S.) have increased. Source

The division of Germany into East and West in 1949 demonstrated how parallel systems of communism and capitalism fared, with the eventual collapse of the Marxist East German state in 1989. East Germany (German Democratic Republic or GDR) was absorbed into the West (Federal Republic of Germany - FRG) in November 1989 after the fall of the Berlin Wall. One important lesson from the names given to East and West Germany is that any country with “democratic” in the title is certain to be a dictatorship.

As Russell Berman states in his booklet:

“Between the formal political division of Germany in 1949 and the final hardening of the border with the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961, a constant population flow from east to west took place, a movement away from Soviet-style socialism and toward western capitalism. East Germans stopped voting with their feet only when the construction of the Wall in Berlin made it impossible to leave; outside the capital, prohibitive barriers already had stretched across the whole country. Nonetheless, many continued to try to escape, and hundreds lost their lives, shot by border guards in brave attempts to “flee the republic,” as the crime was cynically designated. To state the obvious: there are no similar accounts of throngs of westerners clamoring to enter East Germany. Between 1950 and 1989, the GDR’s population decreased from 18.4 million to 16.4 million, while that of West Germany (the Federal Republic of Germany, or FRG) grew from 50 million to 62 million. This tally is an indisputable judgment on the failure of socialism.”

The author goes on to state:

“The comparative performance of the East and West German economies therefore provides a nearly textbook case of the difference between socialist and capitalist economic paradigms. ………. In contrast to the imposition of the Soviet model—a derivative of the Marxist ideological legacy—in the GDR, the FRG benefited from the free-market vision of thinkers such as Walter Eucken and Ludwig Erhard, who steered it toward its successful model of a social market economy: i.e., a capitalist economy tempered by a social safety net and restrictions on monopolies.”

“On October 3, 1990, East Germany—or, more precisely, the five Länder in the territory of East Germany—joined the Federal Republic, leading to the formation of a single German state and the end of the post–World War II division. ………

Ultimately, the conditions for unification were arguably driven less by indigenous German developments than by global politics in the final decade of the Cold War, the pressure of the Reagan administration’s arms buildup, and the reform initiatives unleashed by Mikhail Gorbachev. Without that larger context, especially Russian agreement, it is difficult to imagine the division of Germany coming to an end”. ….

Mr Berman concludes:

“In the end, the East Germans chose to abandon socialism in order to pursue greater prosperity and political freedom through integration into the liberal democracy and social market economy of the Federal Republic. There are few regrets.”

The Influence of Migration into Europe

What Mr Berman doesn’t touch on is the impact of the influx of refugees from the Middle East into Europe since 2015. This issue has been a contentious one in Europe and has led directly to a rise in what is often described as the “far-right party” AfD (Alternative for Germany) which enjoyed its best election result to date with 20.5% of the vote in the elections held on 23 February 2025.

Figure 3. Election results for the different German parties comparing results in 2021 and 2025. SPD is the Social Democratic Party, a centre-left party that has been in power until now, CDU/CSU is the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union parties - a centre-right alliance, FDP is the Free Democratic Party, a libertarian party that supports free markets, individual liberties and digital modernization, AfD is considered an “extreme right” political party that wants to restrict immigration, BSW is a new left-wing party opposed to globalization and immigration. Source of the above Figure - click here.

With the influx of Muslim refugees into Europe and the UK, violence has flared as violent Islamists strive to get the upper hand. The once peaceful nation of Sweden has been beset with gun violence and gang rapes.

European governments try to hide the statistics about gang violence and rape because they want to encourage diversity. Of course, concerned citizens are going to vote against these policies but it may be too late by the time Europeans get serious.

The Pew organization published interesting information about the percentages of Muslims in Europe in 2016 .

Figure 4. Percentage of Muslims in Europe as of 2016. Source - Pew organization.

These figures have increased significantly since 2016 and the population growth amongst Muslims is much greater than other demographics. Under a high migration growth scenario, Pew estimates the Muslim population of Europe at more than 500 million by 2050. Such a scenario, or even more modest ones, would dramatically change the face of European culture and sociology. Already, Islam has gained the upper hand in the UK and any criticism of Islam is classed as “Islamaphobia”.

To an outsider, Europe seemed to be sleepwalking into a cultural disaster, and trying to make accommodations with extremist groups who only believe in dominance and jihad. It may be that the reality of continuing a war in Ukraine without the support of the US and the ongoing challenges of immigration may wake up Europeans but it may already be too late.

Germany is the only European country that has the political will and economic muscle to provide European leadership and security. We need to hope that Friedrich Merz is up to playing the almost impossible hand he has been dealt as the head of the incoming German government. We need to keep a close eye on what happens in Germany over the next few months as the future of Europe and the West could depend on Germany’s decisions and leadership.

With President Trump, there is no “business as usual” and the unintended consequences from his domestic and foreign policies could reach to every corner of the globe. We knew that the Trump Show would be interesting but on inauguration day, 20 January, few realized the roller coaster ride ahead. Like a roller coaster, you can’t call out: “Stop, I want to get off”! We’re all on the ride and we better be prepared.