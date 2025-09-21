The relentless energy and work capacity of Charlie Kirk, who criss-crossed the world talking at colleges and universities, to debate with students about issues of our day, was evident for all to see. His famous tag line was: “Prove Me Wrong” (Figure 1).

Charlie realised as a teenager that something was wrong in U.S. society and he threw himself relentlessly into the political cauldron of ideas, promoting the Christian foundation of Western civilization and pushing back against the “progressive” ideas of the day. His Turning Point USA organization. based in Phoenix Arizona, ended up with representation on more than 3,500 high school and college campuses, has 450 employees and a turnover of ~$85 million. Kirk founded the organization when he was only 18 years old and its influence was acknowledged by political pundits who reported that many youth votes came to President Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, and these votes influenced the electoral college votes in a number of the swing states, including Pennsylvania.

Figure 1. Charlie Kirk’s famous tent, featuring his slogan: “Prove Me Wrong”. Source.

It was shocking to see videos of his shooting and then even more shocking that parts of the media tried to spin this terrible event as being Kirk’s fault. There seem to be clear links to the radical transgender movement.

It made me realize that we all filter events and issues through our world view, and it is a very bad sign for society that such is the world view of many in the media and in youth culture, that Kirk’s assassination could be viewed as a positive sign. The argument seemed to be that Kirk was a “hater” who needed to be “cancelled”. However, Charlie Kirk promoted mainstream ideas that could be broadly classed as conservative, views that most young people no longer hear on college campuses because staff are almost all left-wingers.

A report on political diversity at Yale from the Buckley Institute in 2024 demonstrated that across 14 faculties and social science departments, there were “312 Democrat faculty (88%) and only 4 Republicans (1.1%), a ratio of around 78 to 1”. At Harvard, a 2022 survey demonstrated that :“More than 80 percent of Harvard faculty respondents characterized their political leanings as “liberal” or “very liberal,” according to The Crimson’s annual survey of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences in April.” The chances of students coming across faculty members with conservative views are almost non-existent. So much for universities much-vaunted promotion of “diversity”.

Charlie Kirk consistently focused on five themes in his writing and speeches:

defending free markets;

promoting limited government;

advancing conservative Christian values;

opposing left-wing ideology on campuses, and:

emphasizing American exceptionalism.

These themes were counter cultural on campuses and Charlie was prepared to debate students in relation to progressive ideas that dominate all Western campuses. He realized that the West was in engaged in a war of ideas and that the dangers of socialism, evident to previous generations, were no longer self-evident to students who had been radicalized by Marxist professors.

Turning Point or Fourth Turning?

Kirk’s death, just a little more than one week ago, does seem to be some type of turning point for the U.S. and perhaps elsewhere in the West. Is more security needed at campus and political events? Who are those who want to kill people who have ideas with which they disagree? How has society come to this point?

There are many reasons and I have covered these in a number of my previous newsletters. I refer more recent readers to a Sons of Issachar post published in July 2023.

It may be just another stage in the cycle of history. However, as I wrote in a Sons of Issachar Newsletter in 2022: “Mark Twain is reputed to have said that ‘history doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes’. While this quote is disputed it does capture a common view of history. This view is that history is cyclical, or that there is a pendulum that swings between the left and right wings of politics, in reaction to a previous elected government.”

What we have seen could be a symptom of another possibility - a “fourth turning”. The fourth turning is term coined by William Strauss and Neil Howe, in a book they published in 1997, titled “The Fourth Turning: An American Prophecy - What the Cycles of History Tell Us About America's Next Rendezvous with Destiny”. They identified four cycles of history which are repeatable and significant. The cycles are roughly 80–100 years in length. Each cycle passes through four distinct “turnings”:

High - which the authors describe as a “period of confident expansion”;

Awakening - described by the authors as a “period of spiritual exploration and rebellion”;

Unraveling - where individualism is successful in overcoming failing institutions; and finally

Crisis - which the authors describe as society passing through a: “great and perilous gate in history”

Each of these “turnings” last about 20–25 years. According to the authors, these eras shape not only politics and economics but also the collective mood and identity of a society. They argue that just as previous “fourth turnings” in Anglo-American history produced revolutionary crises (the American Revolution, the Civil War, the Great Depression and World War II), our own era is due for an upheaval that will fundamentally reshape institutions, values, and leadership. The book is both a historical analysis and a warning: that societies ignore these rhythms at their peril, but also that periods of crisis open the way to renewal and the possibility of a stronger civic order.

Although the book was written almost 30 years ago, the authors provide a compelling argument about the various “turnings” that impact societies. The book came to mind this week as I watched President Trump and King Charles III at the great banquet in Windsor Castle this week. The U.K. appears to have moved in the last 100 years across all four turnings and is now facing the crisis of lack of government authority, bureaucratic overreach, financial stagnation and break down in law and order. President Trump told the U.K. Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, that no country can survive if it fails to control its borders. Such was the flattery heaped upon President Trump that U.K. leaders must realise that being close to the U.S. is their last hope.

I suppose, each of the major countries of the West is at a different stage of the four turnings. In most, there is unraveling and a sense of crisis. Governments are starting to understand that, as Margaret Thatcher said, they are “running out of other people’s money”. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be stopping them and in Australia, the socialist government is ramping up taxation and spending to solve the “climate emergency”.

The net zero agenda will destroy Western economies and has already devastated German industry. Those promoting the climate change religion are coming face-to-face with reality, but certainly , at least in Australia, are not backing down. The socialists/Marxists have the upper hand and we are moving towards the Word Economic Forum 2030 “dream” where “we will own nothing and be happy” - except that we will be miserable!

There is no human solution but for we, like the Sons of Issachar, who understand the times, we can have hope in everything being put right with the return of Jesus. In the meantime, buckle down!

Articles That Caught My Attention This Week

The Updated International Health Regulations

James Roguski has been a relentless voice warning of the increasing power sought by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO has lobbied for control of public health systems and declaration of health “emergencies”, notably pandemics. There is great danger in giving unelected U.N. health bureaucrats further power, and the U.S., under the Trump administration, has withdrawn from the WHO.

In a post this week, Mr Roguski has provided important information about the updated International Health Regulations:



The new regulations (95 pages and provided in a link to the post) came into effect on 19 September 2025. Mr Roguski summarises the changes as follows:

“A total of 11 nations have “rejected” the amendments, 2 more have filed "reservations" and "declarations", an additional 8 nations have submitted "declarations" and one nation has submitted a "statement. The 2022 amendments that shortened the time for entry into force from 24 to 12 months has obviously made it difficult for many nations to abide by their internal rules, so many nations have requested extensions to the time allowed for them to complete the proper procedures in order to come into compliance with the 2024 amendments.”

The following countries rejected the 2024 amendments: Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, German, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, the Philippines and United States. Various reasons were given but the simplest were those of the U.S. and Italy, which both had brief responses. I have included the U.S response below:

“The Mission, by means of this note and pursuant to IHR Articles 59.lbis and 61, informs the Director-General of the World Health Organization that the Government of the United States of America rejects the 2024 amendments.”

I think that the translation is: we’ll take care of our own health challenges, thank you.

The WHO will not give up as it needs total compliance but it is heartening to see that at least 11 countries are aware of overreach by international health bureaucrats. Unfortunately, Australia is not one of them.

Big Vaccine Schedule Changes Recommended by the New CDC Vaccine

During the COVID-19 crisis, it became increasingly clear that not only had there been inadequate testing of the mRNA vaccines, much touted as the saviour of humanity, but also other vaccines came into focus. There had been mission creep with all the childhood vaccines changing from just a few to more than 50 injections by the time of school age.

Robert F Kennedy Jnr highlighted many of these issues via Children’s Health Defense. Mr Kennedy noted that with the protection of vaccine manufacturers from liability, the increased numbers of vaccines in the mandatory childhood schedule appeared to be associated with an increase in autism. This idea gained credence during the 2024 presidential election campaign in the U.S. and eventually Mr Kennedy supported the Trump ticket which probably swung a significant percentage of votes.

Mr Kennedy was appointed as the “big boss of health”, being Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services - with a budget of US$1.8 trilllion!

Under Mr Kennedy’s control is the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) which has a key vaccine advisory committee: The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The Committee has been reconstituted (after removal of most of the previous scientists who had conflicts of interest) and various vaccine-skeptical scientists appointed.

At the end of the last week - 18th and 19th September 2025 - the ACIP met and made significant changes to vaccine recommendations. Here are a few of the issues that emerged from the first meeting, as extracted from a Wall Street Journal article:

“The advisers, who make up the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, showed a desire to focus on vaccine side effects, abandon previous methods of examining scientific evidence and change vaccine recommendations..” “With five new members added by Kennedy shortly before the meeting, the group continued to focus on vaccine side effects. Committee member Retsef Levi, a longtime Covid-19 vaccine skeptic, accused the CDC of failing to tell Americans of what he described as the true risks associated with Covid shots…” “…the panel voted Thursday to no longer recommend the combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine for children under age 4”; “The committee dropped recommendations for Covid shots for adults, advising “individual decision-making” for all Americans based on consultations with a healthcare provider…” “The committee voted to no longer recommend a combined shot known as MMRV, which protects against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella, also known as chickenpox, for children under age 4. Instead, the committee said young children should receive one vaccine for chickenpox and a different vaccine known as MMR that inoculates against measles, mumps and rubella…Committee members cited the slightly increased risk of seizures accompanied by fever in young children who have received the first dose of the combined vaccine.” “The panel discussed whether to reshape a decades-old recommendation for the hepatitis B vaccine, currently administered within 24 hours of birth…” It is shocking that this recommendation exists, given that fewer than 1% of babies are at risk and the vaccine administered in the first 24 hours of life, may have adverse effects.

The CDC sets the agenda (and then health funding follows) for vaccination schedules. There is a lot at stake here and a significant financial risk to Big Pharma. There will be a fight to remove Mr Kennedy and his acolytes at the CDC and I suspect that money will win, unless there is a public outcry.

I heard an interview this week with Aaron Siri, the author of a new book: Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines. He pointed out that most of the vaccines have been taken on trust and many have not had the most basic of control studies to evaluation efficacy and side effects.

The vaccines issue is one that will continue to cause headlines because vested interests are threatened and truth will be hard to find. Unfortunately, doctors are blind to possible vaccine side effects because they have all been inducted into the religion of vaccines. President Trump is also a true believer and just a few days ago at a press conference, I was shocked to hear him declare what a great success his Operation Warp Speed had been to fast-track COVID-19 vaccines. He is obviously still unaware of the millions of deaths associated with the vaccines and their lack of efficacy.

Sons of Issachar readers need to undertake their own research about vaccines because few general practitioners can be relied upon to provide an independent view.

War As A Tool For Control

I have quoted from the ESC substack a number of times and recommend this substack to my readers. The analysis is always thoughtful and insightful. This week the post is titled: “Build Ukraine Back Better” (link below).

“Emergency as Universal Solvent

Military emergency works like a universal solvent for democratic resistance. It makes comprehensive conditional sovereignty politically acceptable when presented as humanitarian reconstruction help. Where gradual implementation would face democratic pushback, war creates the political necessity that allows immediate wholesale adoption of international oversight systems. Ukraine's reconstruction shows this clearly. Over $100 billion in international help comes with explicit conditions requiring wholesale adoption of EU legal frameworks, digital government systems, and transparency rules that give international organisations oversight of domestic policy. These requirements would normally take years of democratic debate and legislative approval. Instead, they become emergency necessities that must be implemented immediately for reconstruction aid to flow. The brilliance of this approach lies in how it's presented: comprehensive international control appears as generous, altruistic humanitarian assistance rather than conditional governance. Citizens experiencing wartime devastation welcome aid that quietly arrives with oversight requirements. Resistance appears ungrateful, irrational, even harmful to national survival. The emergency framework eliminates normal democratic processes that might question or change these requirements. Parliamentary debate, public consultation, and constitutional review become luxuries that crisis conditions can ill afford. Emergency legislation allows rapid implementation of major governance changes under the justification of wartime necessity. This creates what political theorist Carl Schmitt identified as the sovereign exception — the moment when normal legal and democratic constraints get suspended to address existential threats. Ukraine shows how this exception becomes the pathway for installing permanent governance infrastructure that operates beyond democratic accountability — even after the emergency ends.”

The Ukraine war provides a case study, according to the ESC substack, demonstrating six mechanisms used by the global system of control:

Certification - the European Union controls certification and Ukraine needs this certification to participate in reconstruction programs. Funding - groups like the IMF, World Bank etc require various conditions to access funding eg digital governance reforms, anti-corruption measures, all determine by global requirements rather than those sought by Ukrainians. Ukrainian bureaucrats will be tied up in an endless process of red tape. Surveillance - increasing use of digital IDs is already in place in Ukraine and this will be expanded. Auditing - provides further tools of global control, as shown when Joe Biden, as vice-president, said he would pull funding unless the Ukrainians sacked a federal prosecutor. It turned out that the prosecutor involved was investigating the energy company that was paying Hunter Biden for services that have never been defined. Coincidence? Data-Sharing - to receive support, Ukraine also will need to share geographic, economic and social data with those providing international support. This is yet another tool of an international surveillance state. Procurement - an online procurement system is already in place to ensure “international compliance standards through commercial relationships”.

The importance of what is being instituted in Ukraine is that it provides a template for various declared emergencies: pandemics, cyberattacks, climate crisis, etc. I highlighted early last year, the U.N.’s Summit of the Future.

One of the key parts of the documentation is a U.N. Emergency Platform. Ukraine appears to be a testing ground. The ESC substack concludes with these thoughts:

“Ukraine's reconstruction serves as a prototype for the governance system that could be activated worldwide through the UN Emergency Platform when health emergencies are declared. The same institutional mechanisms that condition Ukrainian reconstruction on compliance with international oversight can be triggered globally when ‘complex global shocks’ activate emergency protocols.”

A VPN Tip From World Affairs Brief

Joel Skousen writes a weekly update and you can subscribe at http://www.worldaffairsbrief.com/

Joel Skousen writes a weekly update and you can subscribe at http://www.worldaffairsbrief.com/