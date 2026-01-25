Culture and Chaos at Davos

The fast set and globocrats become excited each January as the private planes line up at Davos airport and the “escorts” anticipate a week of largesse. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has just finished in Switzerland, and President Trump dominated the show in his 24 h “hit and run” appearance.

Klaus Schwab has shuffled off the Davos stage after more than 50 years as the leader of this annual event, and Larry Fink, an even more influential globocrat, has taken control of the event, which had a new theme this year: A Spirit of Dialogue. An interesting choice because President Trump doesn’t seem very interested in dialogue.

Fink has signaled that Davos may have had its day. The annual event could be moved to Dublin or Detroit, but I imagine there is furious lobbying from the Davos crowd to keep the event in Switzerland.

Major themes advertised on the WEF website were:

How can we cooperate in a more contested world?

How can we unlock new sources of growth?

How can we better invest in people?

How can we deploy innovation at scale and responsibly?

How can we build prosperity within planetary boundaries?

It is difficult to know what some of these themes mean (planetary boundaries?) but what is clear from the titles is that the ~3,000 participants saw themselves as those who control the levers of the world engine. Larry Fink appears to have pulled the pin on the Schwab favourites of climate change, and diversity, equity and inclusion perhaps to accommodate the star guest, President Trump, who has no time for these woke ideas.

Mr Fink is the co-founder and long-time chief executive of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, stewarding trillions of dollars through a web of passive index funds, sovereign wealth mandates, and institutional portfolios that quietly shape global markets. His annual letters to CEOs, with their emphasis on “stakeholder capitalism,” ESG metrics, and long-term systemic stability, have functioned as signals of an emerging governance model—one in which unelected financial “gurus” exert moral and strategic influence over states, corporations, and societies alike. Fink seems to have changed the focus from ESG and the climate crisis to “a spirit of dialogue”, perhaps to ensure that President Trump is inside the tent. Of course, Trump will never be in anyone else’s tent - only his own.

The WEF is much more than a talkfest and there was a significant focus and investment in arts and culture as outlined in an interesting article in Forbes magazine. Nel-Olivia Waga writes:

“The Forum’s own framing is bluntly practical. “Art reaches where policy papers cannot,” the Arts and Culture lead writes, arguing for creativity as a framework for understanding a shared present. It started in the Plenary Hall with the Opening Concert. The Mahler Chamber Orchestra appeared with violinist Renaud Capuçon for a classical set, paired with an AI-generated visual installation by artist and technologist Ronen Tanchum that responded in real time to the musicians’ performance. The second half featured multi-Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste…… The Gallery hosts the programme’s most methodical piece: Forestate by ecological artist Thijs Biersteker, developed in collaboration with UNESCO and built on UNESCO-validated Global Forest Watch data. The work visualises forest loss and gain through leaves appearing and fading, with each disappearing leaf representing 100 square metres of forest lost “right now”, and each returning leaf marking the same area gained…. At the Main Entrance, JR’s Wrinkles of the City operates in a different register. The project, which began in 2008 and has travelled across cities including Cartagena, Havana, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Berlin and Istanbul, uses monumental portraits of older residents as a record of civic memory.”

This gives you a taste of this part of the program and I think that the organisers must have decided to spare President Trump from the arts and culture experience. Of course, it is what is not on the program - the backroom deals and networking that makes Davos such a valuable experience for the globocrats as they plot what has been called a “New Earth Order”.

The Board of Peace

On the sidelines of WEF, President Trump announced a U.N. rival - The Board of Peace! You would think that President Trump would have his hands full with Venezuela, Greenland and Minnesota but he always seems to want more. The White House described the Board of Peace as follows:

“Today, in an historic ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald J. Trump formally ratified the Charter of the Board of Peace — establishing it as an official international organization. President Trump, who is serving as the Board’s Chairman, was joined by Founding Members representing countries around the world who have committed to building a secure and prosperous future for Gaza that delivers lasting peace, stability, and opportunity for its people. It’s another pivotal step forward in realizing President Trump’s vision of transforming Gaza from a region plagued by conflict and despair into one defined by opportunity, hope, and vitality. The Board of Peace stands ready to mobilize global resources, enforce accountability, and guide the implementation of the next critical phases of demilitarization, governance reform, and large-scale rebuilding.”

Dr Jacob Nordangård has written a detailed substack post in the last few days, outlining the implications of the Board of Peace.

“The Board initially got its mandate from a United Nations Security Council resolution, where all member states voted yes, including Denmark (!), UK, and France, or abstained (China and Russia)…. The executive committee includes former British prime minister Tony Blair (a 1993 WEF Global Leader of Tomorrow), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, billionaire investor Marc Rowan, and US National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel. The appointment of Rubio, Kushner, and Witkoff is no big surprise regarding their roles in Middle East politics. Kushner was a key player in the Abraham Accords as well as the Peace to Prosperity Plan, and he and Witkoff are the main architects of the recent technocratic development plan for Gaza (Project Sunrise)…… Blair heads the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which is heavily funded by Oracle’s CEO Larry Ellison.6 One of the key players of the megalomanical Stargate Project. It just so happens that Blair is a big proponent of the same Big Tech solutions and Smart City development plans, with digital identification required to access essential services, which is what Ellison advocates. In 2020, Blair and former WEF-trustee Herman Gref promoted Digital ID solutions to counter COVID-19 and illegal migration in the Russian Cyber Polygon exercise……… According to the charter of the Board of Peace, it will have a broader mandate than just handling the Gaza Peace Plan.7 It states that the Board will be: “an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.” It appears to be planned as a complementary (or perhaps rival) organisation to the UN Security Council. It will be commanded by Donald Trump (with veto powers) and each member state will be required to pay USD one billion (!) to obtain a permanent seat. Among the 26 countries that have accepted the invitation to join the board are Argentina, Belarus, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi-Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, while most of the traditional allies to the United States have declined participation.”

I note that Australia hasn’t been asked to participate but perhaps the one billion dollar entrance fee was a step too far even for our big spending socialist government.

One of the highlights of the WEF, according to the stewards of the prevailing narrative, was Mark Carney, the Canadian Prime Minister’s speech. I watched the speech in full last night and to me it sounded like a high-class Kamala Harris word salad. However, I did note the idea of a “rupture” of the old rules-based order and the rather clever phrase that if, as a nation, you were not sitting at the table, then you were probably on the menu!

Mr Carney is cuddling up to President Xi and clearly moving away from the U.S. President Trump will not be slow in treating Carney to a banquet of consequences.

Carney and his friends may be seeking to provide opposition to Trump’s Board of Peace. Dr Nordangård provides this interesting analysis:

The Alliance included a motley group of global actors from the corporate world, the security community and right-wing political elements. Concerned that the crisis could spiral out of control, they came to the conclusion, many reluctantly, that the vacuum of international control must be filled, and that they were the ones for the job.

According to the Fortress World scenario, the Alliance will declare a state of emergency with the aim of installing a World Authority, which will use “high-tech surveillance and old-fashioned brutality to control social unrest and migration, and to protect valued environmental resources”. This definitely sounds like Trumpian problem solving. However, in Raskin’s favoured scenario, NEO is countered by a Global Citizens Movement that removes NEO and replaces it with an “enlightened international governance”. My take on it is that NEO will act as a kind of war time cabinet to effectively manage the transition to a global technocracy before a highly conditional and controlled form of “freedom” returns. The players pulling the strings behind NEO and the “enlightened international governance” are essentially the same. It is only the methods of power (hard versus soft) that differ. At this critical time, they must act decisively and with full force, with Donald Trump as a willing front figure doing the dirty work. When he and his henchmen are overthrown (or no longer useful), the real masters plans to install their envisioned technocratic regime with a renewed focus on the old sustainability agenda.”

There does seem to be some type of tectonic shift in world affairs and President Trump is asserting U.S. dominance. The E.U. leaders are confused and are attempting to regroup but have no power and Europe is broke. The U.K. is in a complete mess and the ruling Labour Party is trying to find a way to oust Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The U.K. government has suspended many local elections due in May but Labour will be routed where citizens are allowed to cast their votes. Still - the next U.K. elections do not have to take place until August 2029. A lot is going to happen before then.

Who knows what will happen next? What is certain is more tools for surveillance and control. The Board of Peace could have come right out of a script for the antichrist, and perhaps, Donald Trump may just be a funny version of this terrifying future figure.

Articles That Caught My Attention

The American Cultural Revolution

The New American Magazine always provides interesting perspectives about what is happening in the U.S. and this week General Michael Flynn has outlined what he terms the American Cultural Revolution.

“The American Cultural Revolution is distinct from the one that ravaged China under Mao Zedong. It did not coalesce around a single, charismatic revolutionary figure. Instead, it spread along the arteries of bureaucracy, higher education, corporate structures, and activist networks…….. To better understand how the American Cultural Revolution is being carried out, it is necessary to examine its operational structure. There is a constellation of fully unded, professional activist groups that present themselves as fighting for separate causes, when in reality they form a single revolutionary bloc. Over the last decade, organizations under the banners of anti-fascism, racial justice, radical feminism, abortion on demand, certain LGBTQ+ factions, environmental extremism, and gun-control advocacy have shown remarkable cohesion. They share donors, staff, narrative frameworks, and street-level tactics. Their membership overlaps. Their messaging is synchronized. They rapidly support one another’s campaigns and protests. While these groups present themselves as grassroots movements, they function much more like a professional revolutionary caste. Their core is composed not of ordinary volunteer citizens, but of trained activists who treat agitation as a full-time occupation. They are funded by a mix of private foundations, wealthy donors, and, in some cases, federal and state resources. They serve as the street and digital arm of a broader ideological project whose goal is not reform, but transformation. They are bound together by a worldview that is explicitly revolutionary and implicitly Marxist, even if many of their foot soldiers do not use that language.”

General Flynn’s article provides an important perspective in what is happening in states like Minnesota with violent protests against immigration officers. This is no spontaneous uprising but a well-funded Marxist playbook to cause chaos and overthrow an elected President. Similar chaos is being fostered across the West.

The U.S. is teetering on the brink of civil war and there is no possibility of reconciling competing philosophies. President Trump is very responsive to public sentiment and undoubtedly is aware of recent polls - one of which is shown below (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Recent poll reported by The Sunday Times of President Trump’s approval

President Trump’s support is wavering and he needs to turn his attention from Venezuela and Greenland to the streets of Minneapolis St Paul and Chicago.

Europe Is Going In the Wrong Direction

I think that most Europeans believe that Europe is going in the wrong direction and that the bureaucrats have taken over and made it almost impossible to do anything. I was amused by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant who was asked what he thought the Europeans would do in response to President Trump’s threatened imposition of tariffs if the U.S. didn’t get Greenland. Mr Bessant said that the Europeans would probably “form a working group”! Touché!

The Epoch Times provided a helpful series of “take aways” from President Trump’s speech to the WEF. Here is the summary of the section of his speech on Europe:

‘“Trump began his speech with a strong message for European leaders. As in previous years, he criticized European nations for their energy policies and heavy reliance on renewable energy sources such as wind power. He also raised concerns about cultural changes and mass migration. “Certain places in Europe are not even recognizable, frankly, anymore, they’re not recognizable,” Trump said. “And I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it’s not heading in the right direction.” He criticized European countries for increasing government spending, permitting unchecked mass migration, and depending on foreign imports, which he said led to job losses. He also noted that they are replacing affordable energy sources such as oil and gas with what he called the “green new scam.”’ “The United States cares greatly about the people of Europe,” Trump said, touting his Scottish and German heritage.

Sons of Issachar readers may not have seen the excellent 2016 documentary that was released prior to the Brexit vote being taken. The movie provides helpful detail in understanding the E.U. morass and why the British voted to leave. It is more than one hour long but worthwhile viewing to understand the nature of the E.U. maze and bureaucratic quagmire. I have included a link below:

President Trump’s Possible Future Interventions

Joel Skousen provides a weekly newsletter that I subscribe to and he provides a helpful analysis of world affairs. You can subscribe at www.worldaffairsbrief.com

I have reproduced below a section of his newsletter that relates to possible future international interventions by President Trump. His analysis is thought-provoking and we also need to keep our attention on what is happening in Israel.

“Despite his constant talk of peace, Trump isn’t through with intervention. News surfaced this week that US warships have moved into Cuban waters. As Jim Ferguson stated on X, Cuba In a stunning development, the United States has deployed two major amphibious assault ships — USS Iwo Jima and USS San Antonio — to waters just miles north of Cuba. These are not routine patrol vessels. These are power-projection platforms designed for rapid deployment of Marines, aircraft, and heavy equipment. When amphibious strike groups reposition this close to a hostile or unstable region, it usually means one thing: Washington wants options on the table.. Whether this is pressure, deterrence, or preparation — the message is unmistakable: America is watching, America is ready, and something has changed. ...Or is about to. We’ll be watching to see what kind of pressure is made on the Cuban leadership, or whether a snatch-and-grab is also planned for Cuba. If it is, it won’t change anything inside Cuba because it will also leave the entrenched communist regime intact. Mexico According to the Epoch Times, the United States is placing pressure on Mexico to hasten a crackdown on drug cartels, saying that gradual improvements are not enough to slow the flow of deadly fentanyl into American communities. The directive came during a Thursday phone call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente, part of a series of high-level discussions aimed at increasing bilateral security efforts. The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs underscored a firmer stance in a post on X. “The United States made clear that incremental progress in facing border security challenges is unacceptable,” it said. “Upcoming bilateral engagements with Mexico will require concrete, verifiable outcomes to dismantle narcoterrorist networks and deliver a real reduction in fentanyl trafficking to protect communities on both sides of the border.” The U.S. will strike drug cartels in Mexico! Trump Says Iran Trump called for regime change in Iran in the wake of violent protests that have engulfed the country in recent weeks. “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” Trump told Politico in an interview on Jan. 17. I agree if it can be done honestly and with the right leaders. As I pointed out last week, Trump has ordered a lot of aircraft and military equipment to redeploy away from Iran’s conventional retaliatory capacity, as he moves the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier task force into position into the Arabian sea. Iran countered the US threat this week by successfully testing their first ICBM–an intercontinental range ballistic missile, capable for the first time of hitting the US East Coast. This sudden success—if followed up by an operation fleet of missiles—will put Iran in the category of a nation capable of retaliating against the US mainland. I’ve suspected that the current wave of violence and protests within Iran are not simply based only on domestic dissent, but upon outside provocations from Iran’s only local enemy, Israel. Here’s the evidence for the connection between Israel’s Mossad and the Iranian protests by Max Blumenthal: As deadly riots burn Iranian cities, Western media ignores the shocking wave of violence, turning instead to US government-funded NGOs for data. The one-sided portrayal has helped push Trump to the brink of authorizing renewed US attacks. Western media has ignored a growing trove of video evidence showing terrorist tactics deployed across Iran by protesters... The Israeli spying and assassination agency known as Mossad issued a message from its official Farsi language account on Twitter/X urging Iranians to escalate their regime change activities, pledging that it would be supporting them on the ground. “Go out together into the streets. The time has come,” Mossad instructed Iranians. “We are with you. Not only from a distance and verbally. We are with you in the field.” According to the Iranian government, over 100 police and security officers have been killed during the unrest. However, a pair of Iranian NGOs based in Washington and funded by the US government has set the death toll on the government’s side at a much lower figure. These groups have become the go-to source for Western media on the protests. Regime change lobbyists set the agenda In assessing the death toll in Iran, outlets throughout the US and Europe have depended on two NGOs based in Washington and funded by the US government’s National Endowment for Democracy: the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran and Human Rights Activists in Iran. By spreading clearly inflated death tolls, regime change activists and Trump cronies are apparently goading the notoriously gullible president into launching another military assault on Tehran... Now, Trump is reportedly mulling an attack, considering options ranging from cyber-warfare to airstrikes. However, the pace of the anti-government protests appears to have slowed, with relative calm returning to major cities. As the dust clears, millions of Iranian citizens are pouring into the streets of cities from Tehran to Mashhad to express their indignation at the riots, to denounce the foreign elements that helped spur the regime change rampage, and to proclaim their support for the government. But in newsrooms across the West, giving voice to these masses of Iranian demonstrators seems forbidden. In Blumenthal’s appearance on the Jimmy Dore show, he gives evidence that Israel has shipped a lot of weapons into Iran for use by Israeli agents and protestors, which is the only thing that can account for the number of Iranian police and military shot. Iran does not allow any private arms in the country for its own citizens. So, while I do think there needs to be regime change in Iran, Israel is clearly intervening to foment violence for its own benefit, and Trump risks getting the US military involved in a quagmire in Trump’s efforts to do Netanyahu’s bidding. Defense News has significant coverage of how the US Central Command (CENTCOM) is preparing for a war with Iran and is currently on 24/7 readiness posture. According to officials cited by The Washington Post, senior planners at CENTCOM have been instructed to maintain high-level staffing 24 hours a day “for the next month,” a directive that effectively places the command on a sustained war-planning footing. The order, officials say, is not symbolic. It reflects active preparations for scenarios ranging from limited strikes to a broader regional campaign should diplomatic efforts collapse. U.S. defense officials stress that the current lull in public rhetoric should not be mistaken for de-escalation. A senior Pentagon official told the Post that the U.S. president will face another clear decision point within “the next two to three weeks,” when additional American military assets now en route to the Middle East are expected to be fully in position.”

Conclusions

It feels as though we are caught in a battle between good and evil - and we are. It is an existential battle that has gone on since the Garden of Eden and will culminate in the return of Jesus. There have, and will be, many twists and turns but the Prince of Peace will restore the Earth to God’s original intent. Sounds crazy - but true!

We need to be prepared for clever use of the Hegelian dialectic - thesis-antithesis-synthesis. It also has been described as problem-reaction-solution. Problems are created (another pandemic anyone?) and then as the people cry out (reaction) - a solution magically appears. You can guarantee in advance the solutions: bigger government, less freedom, more surveillance and more control.

You can see this at work with the recent Bondi Islamic terrorist attack in Australia. The shocking event resulted in citizens demanding a response from the government. Of course, Australia’s immigration policies with their focus on importing adherents of “the religion of peace” were ignored and so the government proposed new laws to regulate “hate speech” and gun control. Problem solved!!

We live in interesting times and we need to not lose heart because while the forces of darkness seem to hold all the cards, God is always in a majority.

It seems timely to leave my readers with Psalm 27 of King David: